Folkton & Flixton win at Wolviston to move into last 16 of National Village Cup

Folkton & Flixton’s defence of their National Village Cup crown continued with a 10-wicket hammering of Wolviston that sees them move into the last 16.

Will Norman’s side cruised to victory on their travels at the North Yorkshire South Durham League side, bowling their hosts out for just 139 as Richard Malthouse and Harry Walmsley both took 3-23.

Tom Norman also took 2-20 and Connor Stephenson 1-20.

Flixton then cruised to their target without losing a wicket as Tom Norman crashed 10 fours on his way to an unbeaten 76, with his fellow opener Malthouse not out on 49 after he hit seven fours.

Will Norman’s side will hit the road again when they make the trip to play Houghton Main in the last 16 of the competition.

Main have also tasted NVKO Cup glory, having lifted the coveted trophy at Lord’s back in 2006.

Twenty-four hours earlier Folkton & Flixton suffered a surprise defeat against York League Premier Division strugglers Hull Zingari, denting their promotion aspirations.

Flixton were stuck into bat first and fell to 180 all out, Harry Walmsley top-scoring with 51,Jake Hatton hitting 43 and Malthouse 40.

Jack Storey took 4-32 and Nauman Abid 3-33 for Zingari, who then cruised to 184-2 thanks to Nathan Johnson (71no) and Jack Storey (54).

Flixton stay in third spot in the Premier Division standings and will hope to bounce straight back this weekend when they host Pickering.

Scarborough suffered a 24-run defeat at Woodhouse Grange in the Yorkshire Premier League North.

Sam Drury’s side would have been confident of victory at the tea interval after bowling their hosts out for 184 in 48.4 overs.

Yorkshire’s South African pace ace Mathew Pillans helped himself to 4-32, while spinners Linden Gray, Ben Elvidge and skipper Drury all grabbed two wickets apiece.

Despite Drury maintaining his superb form with the bat this season with 58 and Casey Rudd adding 33, Scarborough were skittle 24 runs shy of their target for 160.

Scarborough are without a fixture this weekend due to Yorkshire’ Specsavers County Championship clash with Surrey at North Marine Road.

Drury’s side will have to wait until next weekend to try and bounce back when they host Beverley.

Scarborough 2nds hammered Malton & Old Malton by 10 wickets in Division Two Galtres.

Skipper Mark Cowell won the toss and stuck Malton in to bat first, a decision that paid off for Scarborough as they bowled the visitors out for just 103 in 35.2 overs.

David Snowball led the Scarborough bowling attack with figures of 4-30 from his 9.2 over spell with the ball.

Also in form with the ball were Charlie Hopper (3-24) and Sam Carver (3-36).

Scarborough’s reply was emphatic as Bradley Milburn hammered three sixes and eight fours on his way to a rapid 79 not out, with his opening partner Nick Zakrzewski unbeaten at the other end on 25 as the hosts cruised to 106-0 in just 19.5 overs to take a comfortable victory.

The win keeps Scarborough well in the Division Two Galtres title race as they sit just one point behind leaders Sessay 2nds.

Cowell’s side travel to fourth-placed Bilton-in-Ainsty this weekend looking to maintain their push for the title.