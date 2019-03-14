All you need to know for Saturday's Scarborough Athletic v Stalybridge Celtic clash

Scarborough Athletic are looking to continue their Evo-Stik Premier Division play-off push with a win against 16th-placed Stalybridge Celtic on Saturday.

Steve Kittrick's Athletic side earned a 2-1 win at Marine last weekend to get their season back on track after defeats to Mickleover and Witton had seen them drop out of the play-off spots.

Current form: Stalybridge have endured an awful run of form in their last six games, drawing two then losing four in the league. This sequence began with a 1-1 draw at Marine on January 19.

Celtic were pegged back to another 1-1 draw by a 90th-minute goal at Boro's play-off rivals Buxton in their next league game, on January 26.

Stalybridge were beaten 2-0 at home by a resurgent Witton two weeks later, then were edged out 1-0 at another of Scarborough's promotion rivals Gainsborough on February 16.

The Manchester side then slipped to a 2-1 home defeat against lowly Lancaster City on February 23, and on March 2 they put up a good fight before finally losing out 4-2 at high-flying Nantwich Town.

Boro's form has dipped since Christmas and has seen them having to dig deep to get back in the play-off places.

A depleted Athletic side lost out 3-1 at home to high-flying Farsley Celtic on January 26, but the Seasiders' following league match, on February 9, saw them win 4-1 at home to Stafford Rangers.

Boro were then pegged back to a 1-1 draw by a 90th-minute Matt Bell effort at another title-chasing side, Nantwich Town, but they then slipped to a 2-0 home defeat against lowly Mickleover and then two late goals saw them lose out 2-1 at Witton, before last weekend's 2-1 win at Marine saw them boost their promotion challenge.

Ones to watch: Forward Scott Bakkor earned his club's player of the month award for February, while striker Neil Kengni is their top scorer with 11 goals in the league.

Team news: Boro will be without midfielder Jamie Forrester through injury and forward Wayne Brooksby is suspended, but Ryan Watson returns from injury.

Interesting fact: Stalybridge have only won once in a league game against either a Scarborough side (the 3-2 win for the Seasiders earlier this season is the only meeting between Athletic and Celtic), On April 13 2007, a 90th-minute goal from Matty Barlow, with virtually the last kick, ensured Celtic’s survival in the Conference North that season at the expense of Scarborough.

Betting: Boro are priced at 2/3 for the win, with a draw being 25/9 and Stalybridge being 77/20 for the win.