All you need to know for tonight's Scarborough Athletic v York City clash

Tonight's NRCFA Senior Cup semi-final sees Scarborough Athletic play host to National League North side York City in a derby clash.

The game at the Flamingo Land Stadium will be all pay on the gate.

Following conversations between York City Football Club and North Yorkshire Police, the fixture will be segregated.

Home supporters should note that there will be no access to the Flamingo Land Stadium via the Swimming Pool End turnstiles as this will be designated for away supporters only. Home supporters should enter via the turnstiles located at the "Boro Gates" end of the ground.

Turnstiles open from 6.30pm for a 7.45pm kick-off.

Admission for the fixture is as follows: £8 for adults, £4 for concessions and free admission for children aged 11 and under when accompanied by a paying adult/over 65; personal assistants supporting a person with a disability requiring a carer.

York City lost out to Middlesbrough Under-23s in the semi-finals last season, with Boro progressing to the final to come out runners-up to Middlesbrough .

The winner of this derby will play either Middlesbrough Under-23s or Marske United in the final.

Team news: Boro are set to field a strong side while York boss Steve Watson has admitted he will be fielding a side full of youngsters.

Form: A poor recent run of form has seen the Seasiders drop out of the play-off spots in the Evo-Stik Premier Division, while Watson's appointment as boss at City has seen them pull clear of the National North relegation zone, winning their last four league games.