Amazing Gracie nets magnificent seven as Scarborough Ladies U13s beat Stamford Bridge 13-1
Scarborough Ladies Under-13s beat Stamford Bridge 13-1 at a wind-swept Sherburn.
Boro led 3-1 at the break with goals from Rebecca Addison, Gracie McLoughlin and girl of the game Alesha Grime.
The hosts kicked off the second half into the wind, McLoughlin adding another six, Brooke Southren a brace and strikes from Jemima Chapman and Lola Bayes.
Scarborough Ladies Under-14s worked hard at home to Fulford, but lost 1-0 to a long-range first-half shot.
The hosts played some good football, especially in the second half, despite awful conditions, with Ruby Carney the Boro girl of the game, keeper Brooke Mason making some superb saves and Jess Morgan twice close to levelling with fierce long-range shots from the right wing.
Scarborough Ladies Under-18s claimed an 8-1 home win against Scarborough Ladies Lionesses.
Unfortunately due to various reasons both teams only had a starting 10 and had outfield players in the net but this didn't effect the game and both teams put in maximum effort.
Ellie Pateman got the first goal of the game for Boro followed one minute later with one from Emilie Wetzig.
Emma Willis made it 3-0 but three more goals came before half-time, Wetzig getting her second and Pateman getting two more for her hat-trick.
The Lionesses claimed the first goal of the second half but a collision of players saw one of the Lionesses players coming off and a visit to A&E.
Both teams then played with nine players for the remainder of the match.
Scarborough scored a further two goals, Willis getting her second and Lauren Corner getting the final goal of the game.
The Boro girl of the game went to Pateman for a tremendous effort and well deserved hat-trick.