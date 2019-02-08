Angel and Traf set for cup showdown

Sunday League leaders Angel and NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup holders Trafalgar will lock horns in the quarter-final of the cup this Sunday, 10.30am ko.

Trafalgar battled back from 1-0 down to win last year's final against Angel by a 4-1 scoreline,

Trafalgar player-boss Joel Ramm said: "We are obviously wanting to retain the trophy that is held high in our county.

"Angel are a very good team on the hunt to add to their own trophy tally.

"It’s a game that needs no bigging up, we will be going out there to give our best and hopefully on the day that will win us the tie."

Angel joint player-manager Dan Jones said: "We are looking forward to the game as we are maintaining our form at the business end of the season. We are blessed again to be in a great position on all fronts in the four cups and the league still. That's all down to the hard work of the squad collectively.

"We are hoping to be at full strength for the game but obviously whatever the outcomes of the Saturday fixtures I am still very confident in every player in my squad with the depth we have to hopefully get us through to the next round.

"Traf obviously have a very good team also, but we have a great core from Gary Thomas and Kurt Henderson at the back going through to Neil Thomas, Matty Griffiths and Joe Gallagher in midfield .

"The whole squad have really put in the graft this year so fingers crossed we will get it done Sunday and move forward into the next round and forget about the heartache from last year's final where we were beaten by the far better side on the night."

In the quarter-finals of the Senior Cup, Fylingdales entertain Cask and Newlands head to Valley.

Cayton Corinthians entertain Saints in the Goal Sports Trophy, while Castle Tavern head to Roscoes Bar.

SUNDAY'S FIXTURES

NRCFA SUNDAY CHALLENGE CUP (10.30am ko)

Angel v Trafalgar

SENIOR CUP (10.30am ko)

Fylingdales v Cask, Valley FC v Newlands

GOAL SPORTS TROPHY (10.30am ko)

Cayton v Saints, Roscoes Bar v Castle Tavern