Angel and Trafalgar set up North Riding Cup final showdown

Scarborough Sunday League rivals Trafalgar and Angel have won their respective NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup semi-finals to set up an all-Scarborough final.

Liam Salt continued his explosive goalscoring form in recent games with a five-goal blast in the first half of Trafalgar's 6-0 home win against Village Park Rangers.

Angel's two-goal hero Martin Cooper on the ball during their NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup semi-final win against Thornaby Oddfellows

The hosts made a flying start and had already forced the Rangers keeper into one outstanding save before Salt opened the Traf account after fine work from skipper Jamie Patterson and Sean Exley.

The latter set up three of Salt's first-half efforts and had an excellent game, and was withdrawn by Traf boss Col Jenkinson at half-time with the win already secured.

Luke Jones completed the scoring in the second half with an excellent dinked shot from 25 yards.

Jenkinson said: "It was a great all-round team performance but obviously you have to single out Liam with some excellent finishing. Sean Exley also played very well setting up three of Liam's goals, while Jamie Patterson also led by example from the centre of midfield and Niall Gibb had a cracking game.

"That first-half display was the best that we have played so far this season.

"We are all now looking forward to an all-Scarborough final."

Angel earned their place in the final with a 3-1 home win against Thornaby Oddfellows.

Cameron Dobson opened the scoring with an 18-yard shot, and the home side could well have added to their tally before the break, Jackson Jowett beating the Thornaby centre-back and then rounding the keeper only for the latter to get back and save Jowett's effort before it crossed the line.

Jowett also hit the crossbar with a powerful strike before the half-time interval.

The away side stepped up a gear after the break and pushed for a leveller, with only fine defending from Lloyd Henderson and Gaz Thomas keeping the Thornaby forwards at bay.

On the hour mark Jamie Bradshaw was fouled in the penalty area, and Martin Cooper fired in the resulting spot-kick to double Angel's lead.

Five minutes later Angel booked their place in the final when Cooper smacked in a free-kick after another foul on Bradshaw.

The visitors hit a consolation in the 90th minute when Angel keeper Scott Wardman fouled a Thornaby player, the Oddfellows netting from the spot.

Angel's joint-boss Dan Jones said: "While it was a great team performance our man of the match was left-back Callum Gravestock.

"We are looking forward to an all-Scarborough final and it would be great if we could move the game to the Flamingo Land Stadium rather than go all the way up to Stokesley."