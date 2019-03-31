Angel and West Pier set up Kenward Cup final meeting

Angel will play West Pier in the Kenward Cup final after their wins against Eastfield Athletic and Newlands respectively in the semi-finals on Sunday morning.

North Riding FA Sunday Challenge Cup winners Angel took a while to get going at Eastfield Athletic, but braces from Neil Thomas and Liam Mancrief and one apiece from Danny Collins and Jackson Jowett took the league champions into the final.

Midfielders Jowett and Lloyd Henderson shared the man of the match award for a depleted Angel side, who travelled to Eastway without any subs.

Athletic manager Andy Thorpe said: "Our man of the match was keeper Jordan Wood for keeping the score down.

"It was a decent performance, but was always going to be tough against Angel."

West Pier eased to a 6-1 win against Newlands at Snainton.

Striker Nick Ellis and winger Rich Tolliday hammered in two goals apiece for Pier, with Mikey Anderson and forward Luke Delve also netting.

Drew McCoubrey notched a late consolation for Newlands, with Joe Hitchcock their man of the match, while Ben Nolan and Liam Webster also impressed.

Pier's men of the match were Ellis and young right-back Jayden Rodgerson.

The Kenward Cup final will be played at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Friday April 26.

Valley claimed a 2-0 win at Cask in Division One.

Jake Adams opened the scoring in 27th minute when turned neatly and flicked the ball up before volleying into the top corner from 25 yards.

Valley missed a strong of chances after the interval, but sealed the win when Danny Appleby smashed a shot into the roof of the net from 20 yards after a knock down from Neil Forsyth.

Boss Ben Kristensen gave the Valley man of the match award to the whole team for a commanding performance and resilience to hold on for the win against a below-par Cask.

A Si Coupland hat-trick steered Cayton Corinthians to a 6-1 win at Roscoes Bar in Division Two.

Dave Barber also banged in a brace of goals, with Harry Holden also on target.

Right-back Nicko Dunn, winger Tyler Beck and midfielder Scott Davison were the star men for Steven Frederiksen's team, who can secure second spot with a win in their final game of the season, which is also against Roscoes, on April 14.

Roscoes had opened the scoring with a Sean Rowler header from Gary Hepples' long throw, Rowley was also named man of the match for the hosts, with manager Lee Paterson playing his first full match for two years after being sidelined through injury.