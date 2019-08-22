Angel at Newlands in season opener

The One Stop Scarborough Sunday League have released the fixtures for the start of the 2019/20 campaign, with some intriguing clashes on the opening day.

Division Two sides get the new season under way on Sunday September 8 with the top -flight starting a week later.

Last year’s Division Two winners Angel Athletic Reserves get their title defence under way when they host Fylingdales at Flixton.

Elsewhere on the ope ning morning of the new season, Castle Tavern, who will play their home games at the Flamingo Land Stadium this season, host Eastfield Athletic.

Roscoes Bar are also on home soil on the first morning, hosting Saints FC.

Division One champions Angel Athletic are on the road at Newlands as the top-flight kicks off a week later on Sunday September 15.

Elsewhere in Division One, Trafalgar host Valley FC and promoted Cayton Corinthians welcome West Pier as they start life in the top-flight after finishing the 2018/19 campaign as runners-up in Division Two and winning promotion.

The Division Two sides are also in action on Sunday August 15.

Angel Athletic Reserves host Roscoes Bar, Eastfield Athletic are at home to Saints FC and Castle Tavern make the lengthy trip to take on Fylingdales.