Angel Athletic player-boss Jones gunning for County Cup glory

Player-boss Dan Jones is hoping his Angel Athletic side can keep the NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup trophy in Scarborough ahead of tonight's final with Cowtons at Stokesley.

Angel lost last year's final to rivals Trafalgar at the Flamingo Land Stadium, but player-boss Jones is hoping they can lay that defeat to rest with victory at Stokesley tonight.

Jones said: "We've only conceded three goals in the run up to the final.

"We have been lucky to be at home in every round, which is a massive advantage. I think the game we beat Trafalgar gave us a major belief that we could be a massive presence in the cup as we were miles off it against them in last year's final.

"I think it came a bit too soon for us, but we have been away and make some strong signings to add to our already decent squad.

"We know that if we go up there, play our own game and have the right attitude, we believe we will be bringing the trophy back to Scarborough."

ANGEL'S ROUTE TO THE FINAL:

1st Round - Bye

2nd Round - Thornaby Sport and Leisure (8-2 win)

3rd Round - Cask (11-0 win)

Quarter-Final - Trafalgar (1-1 - Angel on on pens)

Semi-final - Bishopthorpe (5-0 win)

