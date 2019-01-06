Angel grab late draw against title rivals Traf

Isaac Sands' last-gasp header earned Scarborough Sunday League Division One leaders Angel a crucial 3-3 draw at home to title rivals Trafalgar.

The defending champions had opened the scoring in the first half from the penalty spot, Martin Cooper firing home after Traf centre-back had fouled Neil Thomas.

Neil Thomas made it 2-0 after the interval with an 18-yard strike after collecting the ball from a long throw from Kurtis Henderson, then Gaz Thomas hit the woodwork with an effort.

This seemed to spark Traf into life and they pulled a goal back almost immediately, Lewis Taylor scoring after his spot-kick had been saved by Scott Wardman.

Sub Jimmy Beadle then levelled the scores and Traf looked to have bagged all three points when Niall Gibb smashed the ball into the net after a goalmouth scramble.

With time running out, Cooper took a free-kick from 50 yards out and it found Sands, who headed in the leveller with the last action of the game to maintain Angel's nine-point lead over Traf, though the latter do have two games in hand.

Angel co-manager Dan Jones said:"Gaz Thomas and Kurtis Henderson were our men of the match as they were excellent at the heart of our defence.

"There were some strange refereeing decisions for both sides, but I am happy with the point as it keeps us ahead of Traf with only a few league games left to play."

Cask earned a fine 6-1 win at Fylingdales.

Player-manager Dan Sheader led by example with the opening goal for the visitors, then a fine finish from Sam Turner in a one-on-one with the Dales keeper saw them double their lead.

Zak Hansen then fired home an 18-yard free-kick into the bottom corner of the net to put Cask 3-0 ahead.

Callum Myers added a fourth, and although the home side pulled a goal back, Hansen and Myers scored another apiece to seal a 6-1 success.

Left-back Jordan Gallagher put in a great performance to win the man of the match award.

A frantic end to the game between Division Two leaders Saints and second-placed Angel Reserves saw the encounter end in a 3-3 draw.

Ryan Hunter's effort put the pacesetters ahead in the first half, but Ryan Somers' free-kick levelled it after the interval.

Jake Moore's penalty looked to have won the game for Angel, but a 90th-minute effort from Saints' Billy Sullivan made it 2-2.

Moore then must have thought he had won the game again with his second in injury-time, but almost straight from the kick-off Saints man of the match Mike Webster netted another equaliser for the leaders.

Si Coupland scored a superb nine goals in Cayton Corinthians' 18-0 hammering of visitors Castle Tavern.

Dave Barber also weighed in with four goals, with Chris Hannam adding a brace and further goals from Richard Howes, Harry Holden and their new signing from Division One side Newlands, Tyler Beck.

Coupland was man of the match for a cracking goalscoring display, but Beck provided four assists to go with his debut goal and showed a superb work-rate.

Eastfield Athletic claimed a 4-0 home win against Roscoes Bar.

Taylor Jordan opened the scoring for the hosts and Jordan Peel added a second before the interval.

Paul Nuttall scored with a great header from Matty Turner's cross to make it 3-0 after the break and a fourth from Paul Oldroyd wrapped up the scoring.

Man of the match for Eastfield was Tom Hickin.