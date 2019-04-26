Angel hit seven past Pier to seal Kenward Cup success

Angel beat 7-2 West Pier to lift the Kenward Cup at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Friday night.

Both sides had chances to nudge themselves ahead in an end-to-end first half.

Sunday League

Pier missed the first real opportunity, Luke Delve heading wide when he ought to have done better from Danny Bradbury's cross to the back post.

Angel then went close on two occasions, first Joe Gallagher heading over when well-placed, before Jackson Jowett's free-kick cannoned back off the bar and away to safety.

Back roared Pier, superb play on the left from Rich Tolliday teed up Nick Ellis, whose header drifted wide before Tolliday drove at the Angel defence and angled a strike just wide.

Both sides had further chances to go ahead, Gallagher dragging an effort wide before Pier struck the post at the other end with Angel custodian Scott Wardman well beaten.

The opening goal came with 40 minutes on the clock, Jowett bundling Martin Cooper's free-kick past Pier keeper Jordan Lee to break the deadlock heading into the interval.

Angel doubled their lead minutes into the second half, Danny Collins holding the ball up before a ball to the back post was pulled back by Jowett to Matty Griffiths to fire in.

Their lead was soon 3-0, an incisive break resulting in Jowett feeding sub Cam Dobson to tap in.

Pier pulled one back on 75 minutes, Jack James firing in from the edge of the box to make it 3-1.

It should've been 3-2 minutes later, Will Jenkinson blazing over unmarked when latching onto Anderson's free-kick.

Pier's hopes were dashed when Gallagher was afforded time and space in the box to smash in to make it 4-1 and wrap up Angel's win.

The icing was put on the cake when Griffiths ghosted into the box to fire in a fifth for Angel.

Pier did hit another consolation through James' second, but the game was gone by then and sub Gaz Thomas tapped into an empty net for 6-2.

Gallgher rubbed salt in the Pier wounds with a seventh after the defence parted to allow him through on goal and tap in for 7-2.

Angel's win wrapped up a league and cup treble for them, with one final yet to play.