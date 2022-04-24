Ash Jackson gets ready to take a throw for Boro against Radcliffe Photo by Richard Ponter

This is the Flamingo Land Stadium club's highest ever finish in the pyramid, and arrangements for Tuesday's play-off fixture have now been released.

A club statement said: "Following communication with our opposition, Matlock Town, the game on Tuesday 26th April at the Flamingo Land Stadium will be segregated to minimise any risks in what will be an emotive fixture for both sets of supporters. We also hope this will enhance the atmosphere at the Flamingo Land Stadium under the lights.

"Turnstiles will open from 6.45pm. Home supporters should enter via the Boro Gates turnstiles, which is all pay. Visiting supporters will regrettably not have access to the clubhouse. Hot food and refreshments will be available inside the ground.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Should the game be level after 90 minutes, extra time and penalties will be played (if required). Please plan your journey accordingly. The game is under Northern Premier League rules."

Admission Information

Admission is pay on the gate (cash), however supporters wishing to be seated, avoid long queues or requiring a wheelchair space should purchase a ticket in advance to avoid disappointment on the club website.

Admission is £12 for adults, £7 concessions (65+, Students, Armed Forces), £5 youths (12-17 years) and £2 Under 11, the latter must be accompanied by a paying adult.

Boro fans cheer on their team against Radcliffe Photos by Richard Ponter

The club added: "Scarborough Athletic supporters who hold a seated season ticket need not book a seat as your usual seat will be reserved. Your season ticket book will be proof of seat, please ensure you bring this with you should this apply. This game is all pay for all attendees as cup rules apply.

"The new Boro Club Shop located at pitch side, containing a new leisurewear range will be open from 6.45pm.

"Turnstiles, programme huts and the Club Shop will be open from 6.45pm for a 7.45pm kick off, the clubhouse will be open from 6.30pm. Programmes are available for £2.

"As best practice, we ask all supporters to sanitise their hands upon entry, maintain social distancing wherever possible. and wear a face covering when visiting the club shop. If you are feeling unwell, please stay at home.

"All supporters are reminded to follow the Supporters' Code of Conduct and observe the Ground Regulations whilst inside the Ground for the safety and enjoyment of others.

"Due to the success of our Match Day Buddy scheme and the increased wheelchair capacity in the West Stand, we are seeing more disabled supporters at our games.

"Supporters are reminded that the disabled parking around the ground is for persons who are disabled and must display their card in their vehicle.