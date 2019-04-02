Ayton close in on promotion after Seamer win

Ayton defeated Seamer Sports Reserves on Monday evening to keep their push for promotion in Scarborough Saturday League Division Two on track.

Sean Pinder's team are guaranteed to finish at least third in the table, and although it is unlikely they will pip long-time leaders Edgehill Reserves to the title, they only need a win against Cayton Athletic on Wednesday evening to finish above West Pier Reserves, who have completed their season.

Ayton took the lead when Wayne Chamberlain won a crunching 50/50 challenge and ran through to score.

Veteran Alex Hamilton scored the second, following up after Ian Laing's shot was parried to make it 2-0 at the interval.

Laing tapped in a third goal after good work from Tyler Beck, Seamer pulling a goal back after a defensive mix-up.

Ayton's win was confirmed when Nicko Dunn robbed a Seamer defender of possession and raced through to score.

Seventeen-year-olds Dan Tomlinson and Luke Calvert, who played at centre-back and keeper respectively, shared the man of the match award for the victors.