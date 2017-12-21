Ayton FC players ready to pay tribute to Danny

Ayton FC players, past and present, will be paying tribute to Danny Stevens, a young player who passed away earlier this year.

The match will be in aid of the Brain and Spine Foundation and will kick off at approximately 2.30pm on Saturday December 30 at Ayton Sports Association on Wilson's Lane.

All are welcome to head down to the event.

The game will be followed by a presentation, a raffle and refreshments in the clubhouse, as well as a four-piece band, Con-Verse, playing a set from 6pm, the raffle being drawn afterwards from approximately 7pm.

Danny played for the club's Saturday and Sunday teams and was a very popular member of both sides.

There are some top prizes in the raffle, including a signed Scarborough Athletic shirt, keeper's gloves signed by Burnley and England ace Tom Heaton, as well as other prizes donated by Sniper Fitness, Glaves Butchers, Fashionable Fitness and Gina Weaver Photography.