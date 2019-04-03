Ayton loss at Cayton confirms Edgehill Reserves as champions

Cayton Athletic's delayed Ayton's promotion bid with a 2-0 home win on Wednesday evening and confirmed Edgehill Reserves as Saturday League Division Two champions.

Ayton would have secured promotion as runners-up with a win at Cayton, but Athletic had other ideas, and the result also meant that long-time leaders Edgehill Reserves cannot be caught at the top of the league standings and have been crowned as champions.

But with four games left to play, Sean Pinder's side should still remain favourites to secure second place, their next game being a tricky test at Goldsborough United on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, Cayton stepped up a gear after the break and opened the scoring through a Luke Priestley tap-in after Michael Hernandez's shot was only parried by the Ayton keeper.

In the 80th minute Callum Randerson's shot was parried by the visiting gloveman and Priestley was once again on hand to tap in from close-range.

Man of the match was Priestley, but Chris Millson played well in an unfamilar central midfield role.

Eastfield Town came back from a goal down at half-time to win 4-1 at home to FC Rosette.

Tommy McDonald's fine solo goal had put the visitors in front at the interval, but Rosette paid the price for missed chances early in the second half as Town smacked in four goals to claim all three points.

Man of the match for Rosette was Sam Loy.