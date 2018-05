The Sunday League has suffered an end-of-season blow after both Ayton and Ayton Reserves resigned.

The club Tweeted: "Can confirm they have resigned from Sunday league football as of the end of the 2017/18 season.

"A prominent name in the league for many many years it’s a great shame to local football and hopefully it will return in the not so distant future."

Their resignations leaves just 13 teams across the two divisions for the 2018/19 season.