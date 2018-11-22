Beadle: I didn’t make the impact I wanted to at Whitby Town

Jimmy Beadle has thanked manager Chris Hardy and the Blues fans after he made a surprise departure from the club this week.

Beadle made the switch from east coast rivals Scarborough Athletic recently, going on to score against Steve Kittrick’s men at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

But the versatile midfielder has cited the extra travel involved as the reason behind his sudden exit.

“I spoke to Chris (Hardy) and explained my decision and while he was disappointed, he understood,” said Beadle.

“There was so much travel involved. I was going to work, doing overtime and then going straight up to Middlesbrough for training and it was tough.

“The club and the fans have been great with me in my short time here so thank you to them.”

Beadle was disappointed he couldn’t make the kind of impact he’d envisaged when moving to the Blues.

He added: “If I’m being honest, I haven’t made the impact I wanted to and have been a little disappointed.”