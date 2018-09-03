Beadle to leave Boro

Jimmy Beadle is set to leave Scarborough Athletic.

The midfielder has grown tired of waiting for opportunities under boss Steve Kittrick, and having been an unused sub in the last four games has decided to move on.

"I have to leave the club, I'm not going to get the opportunities under the current manager," said Beadle.

"I barely got any playing time in pre-season, the most I got was 55 minutes, and I'd worked harder than ever before in pre-season and feel in great shape."

Beadle, who rejoined the club after a spell playing the Saturday League after leaving Tadcaster Albion, is talking to Whitby Town and Pickering Town and expects the move to be concluded on Tuesday.

He added: "I'm talking to both clubs and think things will move forward pretty quickly.

"Scarborough have waived the seven days notice on me, so I think the move will come about quickly now."

Beadle is disappointed to be leaving the club after enjoying Boro's return to town at the Flamingo Land Stadium and helping them achieve promotion.

"I have to say thank you to the club and especially to the fans, they've been fantastic with me and it has been the best 18 months of my career," added Beadle.

"But I have to move on now, I've worked hard to get fit and I need to be playing football at this stage of my career and I was told by the manager I won't get game time with Boro.

"I genuinely hope I get the chance to return to the club one day, the fans have been fantastic and I wish the club all the best for the rest of the season.

"The last thing I ever thought about doing was leaving the club and it’s with a really heavy heart that I do, but football is all about opinions."