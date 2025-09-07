Bridlington Town sub Pete Davidson in action during the 1-0 home win against Mossley in the FA Trophy first qualifying round. Photo by Bailey Beaden

Bridlington Town earned a 1-0 home win against Mossley in the FA Trophy first qualifying round match at the Mounting Systems Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Seasiders produced a dominant performance at Queensgate, creating numerous chances throughout the game.

It took just one minute for the breakthrough, as Ahmed Salam picked out Ben Farrar with a clever pass, and recent signing Farrar made no mistake in slotting the ball home to give Bridlington the lead.

Confidence was high after the early goal, with Town carving out several more scoring opportunities in the first half, though they were unable to extend their advantage.

In the second half, manager Mike Thompson looked to freshen things up, making a double substitution.

Michael Coulson was replaced by Will Annan, while Stan Hewitt made way for Casey Stewart.

Further changes followed, with Charlie Dunkerley coming off for Pete Davidson, before Charley Wright replaced Ahmed Salam.

The Seasiders continued to push for another goal but couldn’t add to their tally.

Benn Lewis was named as the Seasiders man of the match, sponsored by The Town Bar, for an exceptional defensive performance,

Bridlington now turn their attention to a break from cup action, with their next fixture coming against Silsden on Tuesday September 16.

After the match, Brid’s Head Coach Thompson said: “We got off to a flying start, after 52 seconds I think it was something like that, so yeah it's another clean sheet which is becoming a really good trait that we have got.”

Brid Town team: Dash, Lewis, Sedman, Dixon (captain), Williams, Allan, Salam (Wright), Dunkerley (Davidson), Farrar, Coulson (Annan), Hewitt (Stewart). Sub not used: Ripley.

Bridlington Town Under-18s suffered a 3-1 loss at home to Ossett United in the FA Youth Cup on Wednesday evening.