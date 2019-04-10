Beth Mead maintains fine form with a goal in England's win over Spain

Hinderwell’s Beth Mead took her goal tally to three in England’s last five games to help the Lionesses to a 2-1 win over Spain on Tuesday night.

Mead opened the scoring with a tap-in at the back post to round off a flowing team move by Phil Neville’s side.

The Arsenal attacker has now scored against Brazil, Japan and Spain as she looks to firm up a starting spot ahead of this year’s World Cup in France.

Tuesday night’s win in Swindon saw England bounce back from a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Canada on Friday night.

The Hinderwell hot-shot Tweeted after the victory, saying: “No better feeling than scoring for your country, what a win.”

England are back in action with friendlies against Denmark on May 25 and New Zealand on June 1 before their first World Cup group game against Scotland on June 9.

Mead will now turn her attentions back to Arsenal’s bid to win the Women’s Super League.

The Gunners sit top of the pile with three games remaining.

Mead and her teammates will be keen to wrap up the title with wins against Everton and Brighton in their next two games before a potentially tasty clash against champions Manchester City in their last game of the season.

Arsenal lead City by one point with a game in hand on their rivals.