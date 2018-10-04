Big guns hit the North Riding FA Cup trail

Saturday League and Sunday League sides kick off their respective North Riding FA Challenge Cup campaigns this weekend.

Scarborough Saturday League Division One leaders Edgehill open their NRCFA Saturday Challenge Cup quest with a home game against Wensleydale League outfit Leyburn Town, who are fourth in the table after a steady start to the season.

Edgehill manager Steven Clegg said: "We played them a couple of years ago and they were a decent team.

"We will have some important players back available, including Kurtis Henderson, Jamie Patterson, Frankie Belt, Tyson Stubbings and Robbie Scarborough. But will have the very consistent Ricky Nock unavailable.

"This is a big game as we want to challenge on all fronts this season and keep the good start to the season going."

West Pier are also on home turf against Richmond Buck Inn, who are currently sixth in the Wensleydale League, while Seamer Sports travel to Bishopthorpe United, who are mid-stable in Division One of the York League.

Filey Town are in East Riding FA Senior Country Cup action, at home to York League outfit Riccall United, who are also struggling to find consistent form in Division One.

Goalsports are on the road at Humber Premier Division One side Easington United in the same competition.

Hunmanby United will replace Edgehill at the top of the Saturday League if they win at home to Sherburn in Division One this weekend.

The pick of the Division Two matches, sees the top two sides, Edgehill Reserves and West Pier Reserves, go head to head, both having won all four of their league games this season.

Last season's NRCFA Sunday Challenge Cup runners-up Trafalgar open their attempt to go one better with a trip to Carlin How on Sunday.

West Pier also on their travels at Cowton, as are Roscoes Bar and Castle Tavern, at Yarm Albion and Stokseley SC respectively.

In the Sunday League, Valley boss Ben Kristensen is ready for a tough game at defending champions Angel, who have won all three of their league games so far this season.

Kristensen said: "It’s been a rollercoaster of a start with a bitter draw in the first game where we felt we deserved more but saw the punishment that can be delivered for not taking your chances in Division One.

"Then against Trafalgar we were humbled but showed spells of football that gave promise. Finally against Newlands the return of a couple of key players like last year's player of the season Neil Forsyth re-invigorated the team and we played excellently as a team to deliver the win and a clean sheet.

"All in all I couldn’t be prouder of four points in our first three games of the top flight. The lads have been excellent.

"We have new man Michael Hernandez to come in Sunday and hopefully the return of last season's manager's player of the year Brad Marshall.

"We know they are one of the best teams in the county and league champions with a few senior league stars, so it will be a very tough test but we hope to give them a game and show our character. It’s a tough one but anything can happen in football."

Division Two leaders Saints will be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season with a home success against Angel Reserves, while Cayton Corinthians know any slip by Saints would see them go top if they can gain a win at fellow newcomers Eastfield Athletic.

THIS WEEKEND’S FIXTURES

SATURDAY (2PM KO UNLESS STATED)

NORTH RIDING COUNTY FA SATURDAY CHALLENGE CUP

Bishopthorpe United v Seamer Sports, West Pier v Richmond Buck Inn, Edgehill v Leyburn Town,

EAST RIDING COUNTY FA SENIOR COUNTRY CUP

Easington United v Goalsports, Filey Town v Riccall United.

SATURDAY LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Hunmanby United v Sherburn, Newlands v Scalby.

DIVISION TWO

Scalby Reserves v FC Rosette, Seamer Sports Reserves v Fishburn Park, Goldsborough United v Eastfield Athletic, Edgehill Reserves v West Pier Reserves, Snainton v Cayton Athletic, Newlands Park Reserves v Eastfield Town

SUNDAY (10.30AM KO)

NORTH RIDING COUNTY FA SUNDAY CHALLENGE CUP

Carlin How v Trafalgar, Cowton v West Pier, Stokesley SC v Castle Tavern, Yarm Albion v Roscoes Bar

SUNDAY LEAGUE

DIVISION ONE

Angel v Valley, Newlands v Fylingdales

DIVISION TWO

Eastfield Athletic v Cayton Corinthians, Saints FC v Angel Athletic Reserves