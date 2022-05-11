Billy Tyler's treble fires Bridlington Sports Club to County League Cup final win

Bridlington Sports Club celebrate their cup final win

Sports Club boss Terry Finney said: “It was a great performance from start to finish from everyone in the squad.

“It was pleasing to add the Senior Cup to my County One and County Premier League wins in recent years.

“Being up against second in the County Premier League having lost one and won one we knew we had to be on our game to get something out of the final.”

Club started the final in the perfect way, Zac Hansen scoring in the first couple of minutes after fine play by Ashley Robinson.

Cave weren’t rattled and gave the Club defence of James Lawton, Jon Morrit, Ben Marshall and Danny Lawton and keeper Nathan Van Heerden a few problems for the next 20 minutes.

Sports Club got a bit of breathing space when Robinson set up Billy Tyler to make it 2-0, and the Brid side also hit the crossbar shortly afterwards.

Club scored in the first minute of the second half, Josh Christlow setting up Tyler for his second to make it 3-0.

The Bridlington side then went in for the kill, jumping on everything Cave tried and pressured them with Tyler pressing their defenders and stealing the ball and finishing to make it 4-0 as the latter completed his hat-trick.

Robinson then got in on the act, adding a fifth after fine work from Tyler.

The midfield of Archie Brown, Christlow and Ryan Stockdale was thwarting everything in Cave’s midfield and supplying Hansen, Robinson and Tyler, only fine saves from Cave’s keeper keeping the scoreline respectable.

Harvey Slater then replaced Stockdale and was immediately in the thick of the action.

Cave pulled one back but Club didn’t ease off as Robinson scored from the spot when Danny Lawton’s cross was handled in the area.

James Bucknall, Bailey Chapman and Tom Goddard were all then introduced and impressed as Club picked up silverware in their first season.

Finney added: “Special mention to the lads in the squad who didn’t make the bench Andrew Home, Finn Tudor, Evan Jemison, Luke Cowling and also Jarrod Smalley wishing him a good stint in Australia.”