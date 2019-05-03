Birley's brace helps Scarborough Athletic U12s to League Cup final win

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s won the HDYFL League Cup for the first time with two goals from George Birley and a Ryder Greening strike helping them beat Hull United 3-2.

Boro started brightly and found themselves one up inside the first minute.

A hopeful lob forward from Birley bounced up and then through the keeper’s hands.

Just minutes later, Boro doubled their lead when Birley was on hand to tap home following a corner.

The game continued to press forward in end-to -end fashion, but with Jake Gallagher, Alex Shehi, Ben Cross and Riley Foster giving a masterclass in defending, Boro struck a third with a delightful finish from Greening.

The whistle blew for half-time with the Boro youngsters 3-0 up.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first with space at a premium and with both sides not really creating clear-cut opportunities.

Following some good pressing from Hull, SAFC found themselves pinned in their own half for a sustained period of time and despite the outstanding goalkeeping of Jay Shah, Hull found a way back into the game with their own corner routine paying dividend to make it 3-1.

Boro continued to hang on with Hull United causing problems with their long balls forward.

With 10 minutes remaining, Hull pulled another goal back to make it 3-2.

A nervy last 10 minutes ensued, but Boro hung on for the first cup winners medals and end the season in style.