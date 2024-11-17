Whitby Town earned a 4-1 home win against Mickleover. Photos by Brian Murfield

Whitby Town had four different scorers as they claimed a 4-1 victory against Mickleover in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division on Saturday afternoon.

It was the away side who broke the deadlock in the opening minutes of an eventful first half at the Towbar Express Stadium courtesy of Jake Bennett before Aaron Haswell levelled the scoring for the Seasiders.

The in-form Stephen Walker fired Town ahead with half-time looming, but there was still time for a third Blues goal before the break as Nathan Thomas converted from the penalty spot.

Frankie Whelan's close-range header with just 10 minutes to play rounded off the scoring as Town picked up their second home success of the 2024-25 campaign.

In the fourth minute, Bennett opened the scoring for Sports as the right-back latched on to Jamie Soule's pass and he managed to fire a low effort into the bottom right-hand corner.

Dylan Edwards went close to doubling Sports' advantage shortly after when he found space to shoot relatively unchallenged, but Edwards' header was wide of the mark.

In the 31st minute, Whitby got themselves back on even terms as Haswell levelled the scoring for the Seasiders, thumping the ball into the net from inside the area following an initial save from Yusuf Mersin.

Walker continued his bright goalscoring form in the current campaign after putting Whitby in front for the firs time in the 42nd minute.

After Thomas drove forwards, he teed up Connor Simpson who was denied by Mersin, but Walker was in the right place at the right time to find the net on the rebound.

Mickleover conceded a penalty-kick before the half-time mark as referee Jamie Cann adjudged there to have been a handball inside the visitors’ area with a loose ball bouncing around.

And in the sixth minute of first-half added-time, Thomas extended Whitby's lead further after calmly slotting home from the 12-yard spot.

Regular penalty taker Walker had just been withdrawn due to injury.

Shane Bland had a moment of panic in the second half as he was beaten to the ball, but Whelan came to the Whitby gloveman's rescue to clear away the danger.

Forward Simpson could have got his name on the scoresheet for the first time since returning to the Towbar Express @The Turnbull Ground club from Australian side Sorrento.

He was unable to get a clean connection on the 74th-minute strike, though a defensive interception almost diverted the ball into the net beyond the scrambling Mersin.

In the 80th minute, Whelan added gloss to the scoreline as the young centre-back helped Jassem Sukar's header into the net via his own.

Whitby will next face Premier Division play-off chasers Hyde United on Saturday, November 23 at the Project Solar Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

WHITBY: Bland, Smith, Collins (Jackson 83 mins), Gell, Whelan, Sukar (capt), Darcy (Gibson 83 mins), Haswell, Simpson, Walker (Steel 45 mins), Thomas (Fergus 74 mins).

