Bolder departs Boro to take up North Ferriby job

Chris Bolder has left his position as assistant manager of Scarborough Athletic to become manager of North Ferriby United.

Ferriby have recently been bought by former Boro man Jamie Waltham, and he wasted no time in sacking previous manager Steve Housham

With Ferriby sat rock bottom of the Vanarama National League North and 13 points adrift of safety, they've turned to Boro assistant Bolder in a bid to turn around their fortunes.

The new manager joins up once again with his brother Adam, who signed for the club last week.

