Boro announce stadium expansion plans

Scarborough Athletic have announced plans to take the capacity at the Flamingo Land Stadium up to 4,040.

Chairman Trevor Bull revealed the club's lofty plans at their fans forum at the stadium on Friday night.

Stage one of the plans involves the development of the donkey field side of the stadium, increasing the capacity by 1,600, including 596 new seats and terracing for a further 1,414.

Stage two involves tiered standing behind the goal at the swimming pool end of the stadium, which will include a four-step terrace behind the goal and an eight-step terrace adjacent to the current main stand, taking the capacity up another 400 to 4,040.

WATCH THE FULL CLIP HERE: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bEeHMFaCAnQ