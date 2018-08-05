Boro beaten at Trafford

Scarborough Athletic fell to a 3-0 defeat on the road at FC Trafford in their latest pre-season friendly.

Boss Steve Kittrick fielded a strong starting 11 for the clash at the Evo-Stik West outfit, but Wayne Brooksby hobbled off during the first half and was replaced by skipper Dave Merris, which saw Josh Lacey switch across to right-back.

Merris, James Walshaw and Michael Coulson then linked up, but Nathan Valentine's header failed to trouble the Trafford keeper Ed Wilczynski.

Coulson's whipped free-kick from the left hand side of the box then tested the reactions of the Trafford gloveman, but Wilczynski was alert and palmed away to safety to ensure the scores remained deadlocked at the interval.

James Cadman replaced Nathan Valentine at the break, the hosts taking the lead through Aaron Burns, whose strike on the break gave Boro custodian Tommy Taylor no chance.

It was soon 2-0 to the hosts as Boro backed off Ally Brown, who let fly with a superb strike that flew into the back of the net.

FC Trafford attack the Boro goal. Picture by Tim Markland.

Kittrick switched things up again, Ross Killock and Leon Scott going off, replaced by youngster Matty Bowman and Luke Dean.

The scoring was then wrapped up as Burns grabbed his second to make it 3-0 to the hosts, after racing through the Boro defence and giving Taylor no chance one-on-one.

Jimmy Beadle and Jackson Jowett then came on for Cadman and Matt Dixon.

Boro had one last chance to find the back of the Trafford net, but following good work from Coulson, Walshaw's header from the resulting corner was cleared off the line and the home side claimed the 3-0 success.

Boro travel to derby rivals Pickering Town looking to bounce back on Tuesday night, before wrapping up their extensive pre-season schedule with a home game against Frickley on Saturday.