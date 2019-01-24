Boro boss issues fan rallying cry

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick has called for fans to turn out in force and become the 12th man at Saturday’s top-of-the-table home clash with Farsley Celtic.

Fifth-placed Boro are unbeaten in four going into the clash at the Flamingo Land Stadium, while Farsley lie second.

Kittrick said: “After a good result on Tuesday night in the cup, expectation will be growing ahead of Saturday’s game.

“I just hope that a big crowd comes down on the day and gets right behind us. We want them to be our 12th man.

“The support we get at home is fantastic, hopefully the fans will turn out in force and make it a really hostile atmosphere for Farsley.”