Boro boss Kittrick blasts poor Trafford showing

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick has expressed his disappointment at his side's performance in their 3-0 friendly defeat at FC Trafford.

Boro conceded three second-half goals and succumbed to a 3-0 defeat, and boss Kittrick revealed he was far from pleased with what he saw.

"Things went poorly, all over the pitch," Kittrick said.

"They played well and we never got going and got out of the starting blocks. We just didn't turn up.

"It happens from time to time, and games like that need to be learned from in pre-season, but I told the players what I thought and one or two of them need to go away and look at their performances.

"They got at us and hurt us. But we will have difficult games during the season and it's how you deal with those that is important, and you see people's character when their backs are against the wall."

Kittrick lost Ross Killock (ankle) and Wayne Brooksby (stomach) to injury, joining Jack Johnson (shoulder) and Kev Burgess (calf) on the treatment table.

The Boro boss is hoping to have them back for their season-opener against Hednesford, but admits they're doubtful for Tuesday night's friendly at Pickering Town.

"Kev won't be right for Tuesday, but we're hoping to have him fit for Hednesford," added Kittrick.

"Wayne felt a bit of pain in his stomach and Ross hurt his ankle, and we'll just have to wait and see with those two."