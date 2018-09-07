Boro boss Kittrick keen to launch another cup run

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick is eager for his team to set off on another great FA Cup adventure with a win at Marine tomorrow.

Boro will be looking to launch another money-spinning cup run tomorrow, after last season's FA Cup campaign saw them reach the fourth qualifying round before losing out to Hyde United.

A win in tomorrow's first qualifying round clash in Merseyside for Boro would earn them £6,000, so there is plenty at stake on the financial front for Kittrick's side.

"The FA Cup is massive for clubs at our level, and it is a great money-spinner."

Marine lost their manager earlier this week, as Tommy Lawson stepped down, with assistant manager Ian Johnson taking over team selection on a caretaker basis until a permanent successor is appointed.

The Liverpool club are struggling near the foot of the table, having only won once this season, a 1-0 success at basement club Lancaster City on Bank Holiday Monday.

Kittrick added: "Sometimes the manager leaving and the assistant manager taking over can see certain players raise their game as they feel they have a point to prove to the previous manager if they had not been getting a game. So tomorrow will be a tricky game for us."

The Boro squad will remain unchanged from the one which defeated North Ferriby United, with midfielder Matty Dixon still out with a hamstring injury.

The manager said: "When we changed things on Tuesday at half-time it worked very well, and this keeps everybody on their toes in the squad.

"Matty (Dixon) is not quite ready to return, hopefully he will be back in contention on Tuesday for the game at Gainsborough."

Kittrick is also delighted with the support his side has continued to get this season, most recently the 1,117 who came out on Tuesday to see them fight back to beat Ferriby.

He said: "It is great to see 1,100 or 1,200 coming down to the ground to watch us on a Tuesday night. It is especially good to see the younger generation coming to watch Boro.

"Before the club came back to the town, most youngsters would follow Premier League clubs but now you are seeing them down at the game and also walking around town with Boro shirts on. If we can keep this generation interested in coming down to watch us rather than just Premier clubs on television it will also lay the foundations for them to carry on supporting the club in the future."