Boro boss Kittrick pens new deal

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick has signed a new two-year deal.

The Boro chief guided the club to promotion from the Evo-Stik Division One North last season, finishing in second spot behind South Shields, and also took the club to the final of the North Riding Senior Cup, losing 1-0 to Middlesbrough's Under-23s at the Riverside Stadium.

Kittrick was delighted to sign on for the long term, telling The Scarborough News: "I had a good chat with Trevor and was pleased to put pen to paper to stay at the club.

"It works both ways, it shows our commitment to each other and lets us know exactly where we stand going forward.

"It's good to get this done and dusted and now we can start to look forward, plan for next season and move forward.

"I'm committed for two years and delighted to do so, the board have been fantastic with me since I came here, they've backed me 110% and have been top drawer.

"I always mention Dave (Holland), he sold me the dream and everything he said to me has come true and more."