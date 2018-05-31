Boro boss Kittrick planning to push on

Scarborough Athletic boss Steve Kittrick insists his side won’t be there to make up the numbers in the Evo-Stik Premier Division.

Kittrick is in the process of putting together his squad for the new season, with the club closing in on a number of signings from National League North sides.

“We are talking to two or three National League North players and have put offers to them and I think we’re close to bringing a few new faces in to add to our squad,” said Kittrick.

“These are to add to what we already have at the football club, not to replace others.

“We want to be strong in the Evo-Stik Premier and not tread water.

“This is what I said to the club when I came in, we need to keep pushing once we get to where we want to be, and we’re there now.

“We’re aiming to strengthen the squad across the park, not in any particular area, if we can bring in 80% of the players we’ve been speaking to then we’ll be strong.”

The Boro boss is also close to tying down a host of his current playing squad and is confident of keeping hold of all the players he’s speaking to ahead of the new season.

James Cadman, Nathan Valentine, Lewis Sugden and Jimmy Beadle have all agreed terms and are set to put pen to paper and stay at the Flamingo Land Stadium next season, with several others in talks.

Kittrick added: “They’re good players and have done well for us, so it’s good to be keeping them at the club.

“We have a few others who are in the process of dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s, so we’re getting things done and hope to have the squad finalised in the next week or so.”

Kittrick is also set to sit down with the club’s board this week to discuss his own future.

He added: “I’m meeting with the club this week, they want to sit down with me and discuss things going forward.

“We’re doing well and the club is in a great place to be at the moment, so I see no reason to go anywhere else.

“The club have backed me since I came here, they’ve always followed through on what they’ve promised me and are showing great ambition by backing us again now.”