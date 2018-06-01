Boro bring in fantastic five

Scarborough Athletic have snapped up five new signings as they prepare for life in the Evo-Stik Premier Division North this season.

Boro boss Steve Kittrick has brought in Wayne Brooksby, Bailey Gooda, Joshua Lacey, Leon Scott and Ross Killock as the club show their ambitions ahead of the new campaign.

Bailey Gooda has joined Boro

Brooksby, a former Scarborough FC junior and Scarborough Town winger, joins up with the Seadogs from Bradford Park Avenue.

Kittrick told The Scarborough News: "It was a no-brainer to bring Wayne in.

"I had him at Guiseley when he was a young lad, he lives on the doorstep in Driffield and will improve the team.

"He can play on either wing or through the middle, he'll be an excellent addition and I'm delighted that he's signed for Scarborough Athletic."

Centre-backs Gooda and Killock, join from Harrogate Town and Chester respectively.

Boro fans will know plenty about Gooda following a successful loan spell at the club last season.

"Bailey is a good, young centre-back and impressed with us last season while on loan," added Boro boss Kittrick.

"There were a couple of clubs in for him, but he enjoyed his time in Scarborough and wanted to come back, which is a big boost for us."

On Killock, whose brother Shane was on loan at Boro a few seasons ago, Kittrick said: "Ross' pedigree speaks for itself.

"He was on loan at Stalybridge from Chester last season, and was with Leeds United just a couple of years ago.

"He's a solid centre-back who will bring us on and make us very strong at the back."

Central midfielder Scott, a former Whitby Town man, left Darlington to sign for Boro and Lacey, who is a versatile utility man, made 164 appearances for Gainsborough Trinity before leaving to join Athletic.

Kittrick added: "Leon impressed me when I saw him while at Guiseley, he's a strong midfielder and a leader, and to get him in is an excellent signing for us.

"I'm still a bit puzzled why Darlington let him go to be honest, but that is great news for us.

"Josh played 164 times for Gainsborough and also had interest from a few other clubs, so to get him in is great."