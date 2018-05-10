Boro expect big travelling support at cup final

Scarborough Athletic chairman Trevor Bull is expecting a huge travelling army of fans to make the journey north to Middlesbrough’s Riverside Stadium for Wednesday’s North Riding FA Senior Cup final.

The club have pre-sold around 300 tickets for the game, which kicks off at 7.30pm, but it is expected that many supporters will buy their tickets on the night.

Bull said: “Everyone at the club is excited about this game and I know the players can’t wait to play at the Riverside Stadium.

“For myself and a few others it will be like going back to the 1970s when we played at Wembley.

“I hope there is a really good turnout of Boro fans on the night.”

The deadline has now passed to buy tickets from the club, but turnstiles open on the night at 6.30pm.

Anybody wanting to book a place on the coach to the game should contact Ken Pattison on 07736 790418.