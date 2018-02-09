BORO JUNIORS: Dolan strike puts Boro Under-15s into final

Scarborough Athletic Under-14s travelled to Hessle Sporting Cobras in the semi-finals of the Hull Boys Football League Plate competition to try and progress through to the final for the second season running.

Boro started well despite a very difficult pitch, but chances were far and few between as both teams struggled to get any sort of rhythm.

After 20 minutes Athletic were hit with a blow when striker Oliver Hesketh had to be carried off having sprained his ankle.

Josh Dolan replaced him and made an immediate impact, chasing down a back-pass to the Hessle keeper and just managed to slot home to make it 1-0 to Boro at half-time.

The second half saw the visitors dominate large periods of play but could not add to their tally.

Hessle pressed hard in the final five minutes but Boro held firm to progress to the Plate final.

Scarborough Under-14s AFC played Seamer.

It was Boro who took the lead with a wonderful pass from Ethan Smith setting up Owen Mansell to strike home.

Scarborough struck again when Billy Keough charged down the Seamer keeper.

Almost instantly Boro were pegged back as a deflection took the ball straight into the Seamer striker’s path to score.

Owen Lambert made a big difference when he came on, scoring Scarborough’s third, making the score 3-1 to the away side going into the break.

Into the second half, Scarborough were always on the front foot and were awarded a penalty when Lambert was tripped in the box.

However, Nathan Williams missed from the spot.

Williams quickly made up for his penalty miss with some trickery, going around two players and then firing into the top right corner.

Scarborough added a fifth with another strike from Williams, meaning the game ended with a 5-1 win for Boro.

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s played Swanland at home.

The first half was tight with both sides looking to attack quickly but lots of good defending from both teams kept chances to a minimum.

Just before half-time Swanland took the lead, a well-taken goal by their pacy striker, who drove past a couple of Boro defenders then slotted past the advancing keeper.

The second half started with Boro dominating the midfield, with some excellent passing and forward play.

This resulted inthe home side levelling the scores through Cameron MacDonald, as he latched onto a through-ball from the impressive Archie McNaughton to fire into the goal.

Although Boro were now dominating the possession, they fell behind again to two more well-worked goals from the Swanland number nine, who was proving a handful.

Taylor Hide then scored a fantastic goal for Boro, picking the ball up on the half turn, advancing forward before lashing the ball into the bottom corner from the edge of the area to reduce the deficit at 3-2.

After getting back into the game, Swanland quickly regained their two-goal lead as the visitors played a quick ball forward, which resulted in a mix-up in the Boro defence, allowing the Swanland player to nip in and find the back of the net.

Boro were controlling possession with plenty of good play in the midfield areas and a great pass from the Athletic man of the match Hide found MacDonald, who again beat the Swanland keeper to set up an exciting finish.

Lots of chances were created by Boro, with Kene Knowles going close on several occasions, Caleb Sheader missing a good chance and Lewis Hunter having a goal disallowed for offside as Swanland held on for a 4-3 win.

It was a very good display from Boro despite the result.

Coaches Chris Kendell and Andy Hide were happy with the performance and congratulated their players for the development they are showing and sportsmanship they showed at the end.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s returned to league action this week with Beverley Town the visitors at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

With Scarborough kicking into the wind, they found the going a little tough with Beverley having more of the ball and creating a number of chances early on.

Keeper Alex Chapman had to be at his very best to pull off a couple of top-drawer saves to keep the scores level.

However ,Beverley took the lead midway through the half with a neat finish which Chapman could do nothing about.

The first half ended 1-0 Beverley with their keeper not really tested.

A few words of encouragement at half-time seemed to inspire Boro to a fine second-half performance.

A corner swung in from Liam Coulson found centre-back Connor Avison at the far post to strike home from close-range.

With Scarborough on top and searching for a goal, it was Beverley who took the lead with 15 minutes remaining against the run of play.

Scarborough weren’t finished though, a fine passing move involving four Scarborough players led the ball to be fed out to winger Aaron Holdsworth, and his powerful drive into the bottom corner from the edge of the box brought the score to two each.

With a few minutes remaining, Scarborough got a free-kick deep in the Beverley half, Coulson again swung in a beautiful ball, which found Avison, the defender played it back into the box for midfielder Reuben Staveley to nod home from two yards out and get the victory for the home side. A well-deserved three points.

Chapman was awarded man of the match for his solid display in the sticks, with Louis Kille also playing very well at full-back.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s maintained their 100% record in the Hull Boys Sunday Football League with a 14-2 victory over Burlington Jackdaw.

Goals flowed from the start as Alfie Pearce followed in a Harvey Bayes shot to make it 1-0.

Toby Jones capped a good move as the hosts moved the ball quickly from back to front.

Jones turned provider for Pearce to bag his second of the game, before Burlington hit back with a fine strike.

It was a Burlington player who grabbed the next goal, but unfortunately for Jackdaws it was in the wrong net, as the player glanced a header past their own keeper.

Kobi Wilson tapped in for 5-1 before Bayes scored his first of the game to make it six.

The Jackdaws managed to get another goal to peg it back to 6-2, but from there Scarborough dominated the game.

Charlie Eccles headed in a Bailey Bennett cross and Bayes notched his second of the day for the eighth goal.

Charlie Silk was brought down 20 yards out, he got up and took the resulting free-kick, smashing in from 20 yards to score the goal of the game on debut.

Lucas Hastie turned the ball in at the back post for 10-2, Joe Cappleman added to his two goals last week with another brace, and Wilson got his second in between the two Cappleman strikes.

There was still time for Wilson to round off his hat-trick and the scoring before the final whistle blew.