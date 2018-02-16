BORO JUNIORS: Dolphin shows fin-ishing touch in Under-14s win

Scarborough Athletic Under-14s welcomed Tickton Bulldogs to the Flamingo Land Stadium, racing to a convincing 11-1 win.

Boro once again made a fine start to the game with Oliver Hesketh and Aaron Dixon being particularly menacing in their attacking midfield roles.

On 15 minutes Boro took a deserved lead when Nathan Dolphin rounded the keeper to casually tap home.

Five minutes later Dolphin created some room with a smart turn before firing the ball into the top left corner from 20 yards to make it 2-0.

Boro soon had a three-goal lead when a blocked Jamie Dennis shot fell to Charlie Wright, who coolly placed it past the keeper from eight yards out.

With Boro continuing their impressive attacking display, Dolphin completed his hat-trick with a rocket of a half-volley from just inside the area.

Tickton then scored with their first dangerous attack of the half.

Just before half-time a pinpoint Aaron Dixon free-kick was met by Josh Dolan with an excellent header, giving the keeper no chance to take Boro into the break 5-1 up.

The second half continued with Boro showing their attacking flair.

Dolphin grabbed his fourth of the game when he reacted first to a Freddy Lockey shot that was well saved by the keeper to tap in from 10 yards out.

Luca Mastrolonardo made a great run down the right wing before fizzing a low cross across the six-yard box, only to be inadvertently turned in by a Tickton defender.

Next it was defender Jacob Jankowsia’s turn to get on the scoresheet with a well-controlled shot from a Dolphin corner.

Ricki-Lee Green then made a powerful run down the middle of the park and fired in a cracking shot into the bottom corner.

Boro then grabbed their 10th of the game when Dolan’s defence-splitting pass was met by Dixon to audaciously lobbed the on rushing keeper with perfection.

Tickton were then awarded a penalty when their striker went down in the area when under pressure from Boro’s defenders, but Regan Exley in the Boro goal pulled off a great save from the resulting spot-kick.

Exley then made two more superb saves in the space of five minutes to keep their lead to nine.

With only a few minutes left, Oliver Hesketh rounded off an incredible display by the whole team with a well-taken finish and the match ended 11-1.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s came through a feisty encounter with Longhill Ravens to win 5-3 at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

It was Scarborough who started brightest and Lucas Hastie opened the scoring, finding the back of the net for the fourth game in a row.

Longhill hit back to equalise, turning in a cross to make it 1-1 and level scores up.

Tackles continued to fly in in a mostly fair but physical battle across the park and the hosts took a lead into the half-time break as Hastie latched on to a Toby Jones through-ball before lofting over the keeper.

Shortly after the break a Longhill free-kick just evaded the Scarborough keeper to level the game back up at 2-2 and Scarborough knew they were in a real contest.

From here it was the home side who created the most chances and deserved the final victory.

Reuben Hartley grabbed the games next two goals to put Scarborough comfortably in front at 4-2 and Harvey Bayes struck to add a fifth.

That put the result beyond doubt, but there was still time for the goal of the game from the visitors, Longhill’s forward turning neatly before hitting a sweet rabona in to the back of the net.

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s visited Hull Kingston Jaguars and came away with a share of the spoils after a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

Boro started well with George Walmsley going close on a couple of occasions.

It was the home team though that went infront on 25 minutes and then enjoyed a good spell, but Boro hung in and two minutes before the break got a deserved equaliser after good work from Finlay Marsh and Zam Deans set up Liam Prescott, who fired in an unstoppable half volley.

The second half was very stretched with chances aplenty at either end, once again the Jags went in front, but with time running out, Walmsley fired in a well-taken equaliser for Boro

Cameron Anderson between the posts for Boro had his best game of the season so far, making several great saves and distributing the ball with some real accuracy.

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s played away at Driffield Hurricanes on Sunday.

On a difficult pitch Athletic played some entertaining football, taking the lead as the Driffield defence tried to clear the ball but pressure from Athletic forward Cameron MacDonald forced the ball into the net.

Boro kept probing but the Driffield defence were standing strong.

Just before half-time Driffield levelled the scores, catching the visitors trying to play out from the back and winning ball in the area to slot past the keeper.

In the second half Athletic dominated the game from the first whistle, starting with a fantastic strike from the edge of the box into the top corner from Isaac Prince, who was having a superb game.

The next was a thunderbolt free-kick by Kene Knowles from 30 yards out, giving the Driffield keeper no chance.

Knowles added another within minutes with a clever finish after a good team move.

Caleb Sheader finished the scoring off for Boro as another good team move found him in the box and a first-time finish rolled into the bottom corner confirmed a 5-1 win.

It was another good display by the Under-13s, who are playing with confidence and a maturity in their football.

Man of the match was shared with Boro keeper Seb Smith for his excellent distribution and Prince, who gave the Driffield team a tough time with his constant energy and quality on the ball.

Scarborough Athletic AFC Under-14s hammered Shiptonthorpe 10-0.

Nathan Williams slotted in to open the scoring before Billy Keough tapped in for 2-0.

Towards the end of the first half a cross from the left by Bryn Barnett was headed home at the back post by his twin brother Dylan and Boro led 3-0 at half-time.

Into the second half and Boro kept their shape and played out from the back, which resulted in a sharp finish from Bryn Barnett to make the score 4-0 to the home side.

Shortly after another Nathan Williams shot ended up in the top corner after receiving the ball from keeper Kian Heblich.

Aidan Williams’ challenging work and efforts finally paid off as he fired in from the edge of the box making it 6-0.

A quickfire brace from Owen Lambert, one from some build-up play and another from a Tom Benson corner, made the score 8-0.

There was just enough time left for a Josh Mann shot that was diverted goalward by a Shiptonthorpe defender for 9-0 and a long-range shot from Nathan Williams completing his hattrick and the scoreline.

Credit to Shiptonthorpe however, as they never gave up and kept battling to the end.