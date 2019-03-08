BORO JUNIORS: Super Sammy hits treble as Under-10s sink Donny

Scarborough Athletic Under-10s produced a solid display as they brushed aside Doncaster Rovers by a 4-2 scoreline in the Junior Premier League Cup Group B.

Boro got off to a flyer, Sammy Ionascu racing clear from the half-way line to fire home and then he grabbed his second, latching onto a through-ball to stab home past the keeper.

Doncaster pulled a goal back right on the half-time and levelled soon after the re-start with a fine team goal.

Boro kept their composure though and a clever corner by Luca Stuttard found Bobbi Sheader, who made no mistake from close-range.

Boro made it four, Finlay Sayers-Barker slotting in a penalty after being fouled on fine solo run.

Ionascu completed his hat-trick in the final third to fire Boro to victory.

Scarborough Under-16s met Burlington at the Flamingo Land Stadium and it was the home side who dominated from start to finish, bagging a 4-1 win.

The home team created numerous chances in the first half and it looked like it was going to end goalless until striker Jake Reeves scored from outside the box, drilling the ball into the bottom far corner of the net.

In the second half fine work from Harrie Leighton led to a mix-up in the Burlington defence for Reuben Staveley to capitalise and tap home.

Burlington grabbed a goal back against the run of play, as a free-kick was struck from 20 yards which hit the bar and dropped to the striker to tap home.

Reeves then latched onto a through ball from Max McNiven to go round the keeper and make it 3-1.

Reeves again was involved for the fourth. The skilful striker broke down the right and chipped the keeper only for the ball to hit the bar, winger Jensen Bradbury bundled it over the line to secure the win.

Reeves was outstanding up front and earned the man of the match award.

There were also good solid performances from Liam Coulson and Ted Edwards.

A scintillating first half performance saw Scarborough Athletic Under-14s race into a 4-1 lead at the break and then go on to edge a 6-4 win against Sproatley.

Boro took the game to their opponents and nearly went ahead when Rhys Hooson’s corner found Kene Knowles in the box and his header flashed just wide.

Within minutes, Boro broke the deadlock, as Knowles’ shot found the net off the foot of the post.

Cameron MacDonald added a second when he latched onto a ball from Alfie Kendell and his tenacity in holding off the defender allowed him to shoot home.

Boro conceded a soft penalty which was driven in to reduce the arrears.

Boro’s Isaac Prince, Tyson Greening and Knowles went close before Boro’s relentless pressure saw Knowles fire home from a 25-yard free-kick.

Knowles completed his hat-trick before the break when he latched onto a long ball from Hooson and easily beat the keeper.

Knowles grabbed his fourth of the game before Sproatley lost their keeper through injury and this affected the home side more than their opponents.

Sproatley grabbed their second, before a 30-yarder from Knowles rattled the bar and MacDonald was on hand to fire in.

As Boro pressed, they were caught as Sproatley added two more.

Boro peppered the Sproatley goal with further efforts from Frazer Ives, Greening, and MacDonald.

Scarborough Athletic Under-17s recovered well from a dozy start, gifting Sproatley a one goal lead inside 38 seconds, to record a 3-2 win.

Lewis McGrath pounced on a loose ball to fire Boro level on 10 minutes.

George Walmsley’s strike that cannoned off the crossbar and away at safety was as close as either side got to taking the lead before the break.

Boro took the lead midway through the second half when Tommy Wright turned sharply in the box to slot past the despairing dive of the keeper.

Jared Elwick added a third for Boro from close-range, before Sproatley set up a tense finish pulling a goal back in injury-time but Boro held out for the three points.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s faced Sproatley and came away with a 2-2 draw.

In the first half both teams had many chances, but were unable to convert meaning the score was 0-0 at half-time.

In the second period Boro took the lead early on through a Tom Benson dinked the ball for star man David Hebron to volley into the top corner.

Shortly after Boro doubled their lead when Ethan Smith headed home from a corner.

Boro then came under some heavy pressure and this resulted in Sproatley scoring from a free-kick making it 2-1.

With five minutes remaining Sproatley found an equaliser when a corner of their own was headed home.

Boro pushed forward and were awarded a free-kick on the edge of the box that looked like a penalty but it wasn’t given.

The game finished 2-2 in a match where Boro played well enough to have won.

In a pulsating encounter, the spoils were shared as Hall Road roared back from 3-1 down to claim a 3-3 draw against Scarborough Athletic Under-12s.

It was Ben Cross who brought the game to life as he drilled home from outside the box.

Hall Road equalised, but with half-time approaching, fine play and a great cross from Ethan Sellers saw a great first-time finish from Finlay Hopper nestle in the bottom corner to give the visitors a 2-1 lead.

After the break, Jake Gallagher stretched the lead with a fine individual goal.

But Boro were pegged back to 3-2 with an impudent lob and then shortly after Hall Road made it 3-3.

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s lost 4-1 to Bridlington Town with Reuben Hartley scoring their only goal.