BORO JUNIORS: Under-11s hit magnificent seven past North Ferriby

Scarborough Athletic Under-11s managed to run out comfortable 7-1 winners against North Ferriby United after a dazzling display of football.

Milan Kapczynski opened the scoring early on after he was played in by TJ Priest.

A second was soon added after a superb move from Boro that saw Joe Southwick burst down the wing and then pull back a superb ball for Priest to slot home in the bottom corner.

Southwick had a hand in the third goal as well as he played in Harvey Holder to slot past the keeper.

Boro added a fourth before half-time after Ryan Sellers put through Jacob Render to round the keeper and place the ball in the back of the net.

It was the same combination again after half-time as Sellers played in Render again, he calmly placed his shot past the keeper.

Holder made it six when Leo Emms pulled the ball back.

The scoring was rounded off when Louis Battye put the ball in the box for Emms to fire into the roof of the net.

Scarborough Athletic Under-17s claimed a good 4-0 win at Victoria Dock.

Zam Deans gave Boro the lead midway through the first half with a neat finish.

Boro went 2-0 up before the break when a dribble from Dan Simpson caused chaos in the penalty box and ended up with the Dock defender bundling the ball past his own keeper.

Cameron Anderson made a couple of great saves early in the second half to preserve the lead, before Jaydan Hindle scored the goal of the game with a vicious 20-yarder into the top corner.

Hindle completed the scoring deftly lobbing the ball over the advancing keeper with five minutes remaining.

Jake Baldwin and Finlay Marsh put in solid displays at the heart of the defence.

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s visited Burlington Jackdaws in what turned out to be a very scrappy game that Boro won 1-0.

Boro scored the only goal after three minutes, Liam Coulson took an inswinging corner for captain and man of the match Ted Edwards to head home.

Stand-in keeper Harrie Leighton deserved a mention pulling off one top-drawer save in the first half.

The full team battled well and deservedly got the victory over the Bridlington team.

Scarborough Athletic Under-10s dominated the local derby encounter, but a late strike won the day for York City in the JPL.

Boro went close early on when Adam Oliver’s shot was cleared off the line, however York took the lead through an excellent strike from the edge of the box.

It was all Boro in the next two thirds just without the finish at the end.

Finlay Sayers flicked home from a corner to equalise for Boro, but celebrations were cut short as City caught Boro napping to regain the lead a minute later.

Boro pushed hard, Oliver hit both posts, Jenson Watherston struck the bar, but it just wasn’t to be.

It was a great display by the Boro lads, Charlie Evans and Logan Tuck standing out.

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s lost out 2-1 in a tight contest at OBI United.

Both teams struggled to put any consistent passing moves together in a scrappy first half and the teams went in at 0-0 at the break.

The hosts opened the scoring midway through the second half and struck again soon after to make it 2-0.

Harvey Bayes capitalised on a mix up between the defender and keeper to pull one back and Bayes looked to have crossed for Will Marshall to head home and seal a point for Boro, but the referee adjudged it to be offside.

Reuben Hartley shone for Boro, as did stand-in keeper Leon Upson, who made some smart stops.

Scarborough Athletic Under-14s lost 6-1 to Hessle Cheetahs in a game where the scoreline flattered the visitors.

Boro had the better of the early stages but found themselves vulnerable to the long through ball and had Ben Voase in goal to thank for keeping the visitors at bay with two outstanding one-on-one saves before he was finally beaten.

Hessle quickly added a second before Kene Knowles and Cameron MacDonald both went close.

After the re-start, Boro reduced the deficit when an intricate move involving four players found Tyson Greening and his cross was met by Rhys Hooson to bundle home.

Boro continued to battle and press forward, but undeservedly conceded further goals before the end.

With no scheduled game this weekend, Scarborough Athletic Under-12s took the opportunity to invite Scholes Park Tigers to the Flamingo Land Stadium for a friendly.

In a very entertaining game both teams played some excellent football for the sizeable crowd to enjoy.

Boro were pushed and made to work hard right up to the final whistle as Scholes Park put in a determined performance.

Scarborough Under-15s entertained Huddersfield Town in a friendly at Bramcote, losing the game 3-1.

Boro competed well in the early stages limiting Huddersfield to only a couple of half-chances.

Boro’s Charlie Colley began causing all kinds of problems on the left side, forcing the visiting keeper to pull off some fine saves, but on the half-hour, Huddersfield moved 1-0 ahead.

Boro bounced back almost immediately when Joe Wood was brought down in the box and Colley stepped up to slot home the penalty.

The next 20 minutes after the break was a even game with both sides battling to gain an advantage.

That was until a Huddersfield front man was judged to have been fouled in the box and was awarded a penalty.

The well struck penalty was destined for the top corner when Boro’s keeper Regan Exley pulled off an outstanding save pushing the ball away for a corner.

The resulting corner found a free Huddersfield man on the back post who volleyed home from close range.

With five minutes left Huddersfield made sure of the win with a third goal.