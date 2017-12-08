BORO JUNIORS: Under-12s bounce back from cup loss

After being beaten in the North Riding Cup last weekend, Scarborough Athletic Under-12s bounced back in style as they moved in to the semi-final stages of the Hull League Knockout Cup with a 4-0 victory over Cottingham Rangers.

Rangers, who sit sixth in the division above Athletic, couldn’t stop Boro’s free-flowing football which created numerous opportunities throughout.

It took the hosts only 14 minutes to break the deadlock when Reuben Hartley netted his eighth goal of the season.

The opening goal was quickly followed by a fine finish from Billy Perry to make it 2-0 and put the hosts in control of the game at half-time.

The second half continued in the same vein as the first, with Charlie Eccles at the centre of numerous good moves.

Kobi Wilson finished from close range to make it 3-0 and Eccles was unlucky not to make it four, his shot blocked on the line.

The fourth and final goal did come though, Harley Dawson crashing home from outside the box to send Boro in to the semi-finals.

Scarborough Under-14s AFC faced Hessle Sporting Cobras at home.

Hessle started the better out of the two teams, having more chances, but Scarborough grew slowly into it.

Scarborough started attacking more and having more of the ball, but all their shots were either smartly saved by the Hessle keeper or flew wide of the target.

Into the second half and Scarborough kept pushing on to grab that elusive goal that they had fought so hard for but shots again were well saved by the Hessle keeper.

About 10 minutes from time a deep Josh Mann corner was neatly prodded home on the volley at the back post by Tom Allan and the breakthrough was finally there.

Scarborough managed to hold out and the game finished in a 1-0 win.

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s came up against one of the title favourites, Hessle Sporting Harriers at the Flamingo Land Stadium and lost their first home league game for two years, going down 3-0.

Hessle started well and scored after five minutes to set the tone for what would be a difficult afternoon.

Zam Deans fashioned Boro’s best chance of the half, but fired over when well placed.

The visitors added two further goals before the break and facing 3-0 deficit after the break, Boro went close with a Tommy Wright header and after a determined run from Dan Simpson, he fired wide.

But it wasn’t to be and with Boro trying to push on, Cameron Anderson in the Boro goal had to make a couple of fine saves to prevent Hessle adding to their score late on.