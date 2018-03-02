BORO JUNIORS: Under-12s edge to thrilling win

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s survived a late scare from Immingham Pilgrims in a nine-goal thriller at the Flamingo Land Stadium, eventually running out 5-4 winners.

It took the hosts a while to get going, but a ball in behind the visitors’ back line saw Alfie Pearce get in and calmly finish to give his side the lead.

That lead didn’t last too long though as Immingham hit back almost straight away to level the scores.

Harvey Bayes then put Scarborough back in front just before half-time, driving a well-struck finish into the corner of the net from just outside the area.

Boro went in ahead at the break, despite a fairly even first half.

After the break, Scarborough started playing more football, stringing together a number of good moves before a Harley Adams strike took a deflection, wrong-footing the keeper and making it 3-1.

Not deterred, the Pilgrims hit back once again, reducing the deficit to just one goal to give themselves hope.

Again it was Scarborough who went further ahead, Adams’ free-kick sailing over the visiting keeper and into the far corner for a 4-2 lead.

The game then seemed to be put beyond any doubt when Kobi Wilson was tripped in the area, but got straight up to poke under the goalkeeper and make it 5-2.

The visitors had other ideas though, and fired in two quick goals towards the end of the game, and had it not been for a number of saves from Kyle Cass in the home goal, Immingham could have given Scarborough their first defeat of the season.

As it turned out, Athletic extended their lead at the top, with their nearest challengers dropping points.

Scarborough Athletic AFC Under-14s travelled away to Driffield on a windy Sunday morning.

Boro were on the front foot from the start and scored first with a calm Owen Lambert finish after a scrambled corner.

Scarborough swiftly doubled their lead with a David Hebron side-footed finish after a good save by the Driffield keeper.

Shortly after, Scarborough made it 3-0 after Finn Bricuse headed the ball into an empty net following some lovely wing play by the Scarborough wing man.

Into the second half and it was Driffield who struck first making the score 3-1 to the away side.

Scarborough almost instantly hit back after Billy Keough outpaced the defence and ran through to make it 4-1 to the visitors.

Just before the end, two quickfire Nathan Williams strikes after some brilliant wing play followed by a great cross were scored, making it 6-1.

No further goals were added to Scarborough’s tally so the game finished 6-1 to the away side.

Scarborough Athletic Under-14s battled hard but were well beaten 13-0 by Beverley Dynamos.

In a tough afternoon, Boro kept going against a strong Beverley side that looks set to win the league this season.

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s hosted Long Riston at the Flamingo Land Stadium on Sunday.

The game started with both sides looking to attack early on with a couple of good chances going begging for both sides at either end of the pitch.

On 15 minutes Athletic took the lead after good build-up play from the back found Kene Knowles, who sent a slide-rule ball through for forward Cameron MacDonald to run on to and calmly finish in the bottom right corner.

This seemed to be the turning point for Athletic as the home side went on to dominate the first half with further goals coming from Knowles and another from MacDonald to make it 3-0 at the half-time break.

In the second half, Long Riston started brightly, creating a good chance that was well saved by Athletic keeper Ben Voase.

The home side then upped the tempo, scoring another goal from Knowles, a thunderous strike from 25 yards out that flew into the top corner and gave the goalkeeper no chance.

MacDonald then completed his hat-trick, running onto a brilliant through-ball from Tyson Greening to find the bottom corner and make it 5-0.

A good finish from Caleb Sheader after the best Boro passing move of the game added another effort for Boro before two own goals from good crosses whipped in from Sheader and Rhys Hooson made it 8-0 and added to the Athletic goal tally.

Long Riston did find the net for a well-worked team goal as they battled hard and never gave up against a determined Scarborough side as it finished 8-1 to give manager Chris Kendell a nice birthday present and maximum points for the hosts.

The man of the match award went to MacDonald for an excellent all-round hat-trick and display.