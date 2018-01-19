BORO JUNIORS: Under-13s into semis after Swanland success

Scarborough Athletic Under-13s beat Swanland FC in the quarter-finals of the Hull League Plate Competition to move into the last four.

After an even first 10 minutes Scarborough found the breakthrough with a well-worked goal that started in defence and then a neat team mover set up a chance for Caleb Sheader to slot past the advancing Swanland keeper.

Boro then took control of the game, playing some intricate passing football out from the back searching for a second goal.

After a number of missed chances Kene Knowles drove through the middle, beating several Swanland players before unleashing a thunderous strike into the net, giving the keeper no chance and making it 2-0.

A third goal was added by Frazer Ives with an accomplished curling finish after charging in from the right wing to give Boro a commanding lead at half-time.

The second half started a bit more even and Swanland pulled two goals back within a few minutes.

But Knowles and Taylor Hide in the Boro midfield were outstanding and got a grip of the game again.

Boro scored a fourth goal when a quick release from defence found Knowles advancing through the middle to crash a composed shot into the corner to make it 4-2.

Boro were now well on top and it wasn’t long before a fifth goal was added when the superb Hide produced the pass of the match to split the Swanland defence and find Lewis Hunter in the area, who rounding the keeper and calmly slotting into the net.

It was an outstanding performance by all the Scarborough players with Knowles and Hide standing out in their midfield roles.

Boro Under-15s travelled to Beverley to take on second-place Tickton Warriors.

Scarborough controlled the first half with Connor Avison and Olly Pulford pulling the strings in midfield, Marcus O’Flanagan and Aaron Holdsworth causing the Tickton defence a few problems.

The opening goal was very much route-one, Scarborough man of the match, solid centre-back Jensen Bradbury took a free-kick at the edge of his own box, the ball bounced over the Tickton defence and Aidan Crawford chipped the keeper.

In the second half Tickton saw more of the ball, some decent defending from Liam Ward and Bradbury kept the score at 1-0, but with 15 minutes left Tickton got their equaliser.

A fine ball from the right led to a Tickton player heading home from close-range.

All in all it was probably a fair result.

Scarborough Athletic AFC Under-14s bounced back from their cup defeat to Beverley by beating Tickton Terriers 4-1.

About 10 minutes in a ball into the box was cleared by the Tickton defence and it fell kindly for Owen Lambert to lift a wonderful volley over the keeper.

Scarborough kept possession and some good play resulted in a ball into the box from Ethan Smith which was neatly headed into the goal once again by Lambert.

Tickton never gave up and a corner was neatly swept home, making the score 2-1 heading into half-time.

Into the second half and it was Scarborough again who controlled possession and had chances to increase their lead but they were squandered.

Towards the end of the game some good attacking play down the wing resulted in the ball being cut back to Aidan Williams, who drilled a smart shot into the bottom corner making it 3-1.

Scarborough kept pushing despite their comfortable lead and a cross into the box was headed in by Smith.