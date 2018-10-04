BORO JUNIORS: Under-14s power to victory at Beverley

Scarborough Athletic Under-14s swept to a 7-1 win at Beverley Town in the Hull League.

Early efforts by Luca Mastrolanardo, Kene Knowles, Alfie Kendell and Cameron MacDonald, were well saved by the home keeper before Lewis Hunter deservedly broke the deadlock, tapping home following a Kendell cross and a knock-on by Frazer Ives.

MacDonald doubled Boro’s advantage by heading home a Mastrolanardo corner.

A slow start to the second half allowed Beverley to make it 2-1, but Boro stepped up the pace once again. It was no surprise when MacDonald added the third when following up a Mastrolanardo shot.

Knowles and Hunter added two further goals to extend the lead and Boro were dominant.

Brilliant play by Ives on the right wing fed Hunter, who grabbed his hat-trick.

Not to be out-done, MacDonald grabbed his third following a through ball from Knowles to cap a brilliant overall team performance.

In an entertaining game at the Flamingo Land Stadium, Scarborough Athletic Under-12s ran out 4-2 winners against Bridlington Rangers.

With Jake Gallagher gelling the team together from the middle and the defensive pairing of Ben Cross and Alex Shehi marshalling the back line, it was no surprise when Reuben Taylor smashed Boro into the lead with Connor Webster adding a second just a few minutes later.

With half-time approaching and Boro in control, Jake Gallagher cracked in a vicious shot from 20 yards, with Rio Stuttard poking in for a deserved 3-0 lead going into the break.

Rangers pulled one back, before a slide rule pass from Ryder Greening set Reggie Steels through to again give the home side a three-goal cushion.

With time ticking by, Rangers pulled back a further consolation goal from a corner.

Scarborough Athletic Under-15s beat Driffield Panthers 3-2.

Boro took the lead early on from an Adam Prior pass to Adam Changase, who netted.

Driffield hit back to level, but Boro regained the lead just before half-time when some lovely cover work from Owen Mansell led to the ball being played through for Adam Prior to run on and score.

In the second half Boro had full control and they scored a third 10 minutes from time when a Tom Benson corner was headed in by Aidan Williams.

In the dying seconds Panthers trimmed the lead back to one goal.

Mark Barber Soccer Schools Under-10s won the Junior Premier League clash with Scarborough Athletic by a 7-3 scoreline.

After a poor start by Boro, Adam Oliver’s deflected free-kick made it 2-1.

The young Boro team were struggling to gel under lots of pressure and a poor second period gave them a mountain to climb.

Finlay Sayers Baker fired home and had a couple of chances, but Boro were just not at the races with the second period finishing 5-2.

A consolation goal from Kobi Crawford made it four for the season in five games.

Aidan Brennan was awarded gold player, Leo Nicholson silver and Sammy Ionascu bronze.

For the Mark Barber set-up, Sutton Greening and Leon Adcock hit two, while Riley Cooper, Thomas Gibbons and Harrison Mills also netted.

The gold award went to Thomas Gibbons, silver to Sutton Greening and bronze to Leon Adcock.

Mark Barber Soccer Schools Under-Nines took on Quilatas from Sheffield.

It took MBSS a little while to get going which resulted in Qualitas racing into a lead.

Credit to MBSS who continued to play in the right way and fought back with goals from Rueben Agar, Jamie Williams making it 6-3.

The gold award was Rueben Agar, silver was Theo Watson and bronze Ralph Stubbings.

Scarborough Under-16s lost 2-1 against Springhead, who took an early lead after five minutes.

Ten minutes into the second half Boro got their reward.

Hard work from Aidan Crawford forced the error for Jake Reeves to lift the ball over the advancing keeper.

With the game looking like it was going to end all square, Springhead found the winner with 30 seconds to go.

A draw would have been a fair result, Liam Coulson and Ted Edwards had fine games.