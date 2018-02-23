BORO JUNIORS: Under-15s suffer Sproatley defeat

League leaders Sproatley visited the Flamingo Land Stadium to play Scarborough Athletic Under-15s on Sunday and claimed a 7-2 victory.

In the past three seasons, Sproatley have only drawn once, winning the rest of their games against Boro's Under-15s.

The draw was in the opposite fixture earlier in the season, so Sproatley came looking for revenge.

Against the run of play, hosts Scarborough took the lead.

Aidan Crawford linked up superbly with fellow forward Marcus O’Flanagan, who steered home from an angle to give Boro a 15th-minute lead.

Alex Chapman did his best to keep the Sproatley strikers at bay, but it was only a matter of time before they scored.

Three quick goals gave the visitors a 3-1 advantage at half-time.

Into the second half and Boro started very well, and for 20 minutes were the better team, however Sproatley broke away scoring two goals.

Jake Reeves skilfully danced round two defenders and rifled home to pull a goal back which Boro fully deserved.

Sproatley had the final say with another two goals to make the final score 7-2 the visitors - a slightly flattering scoreline.

Left-back Josh Pickin shared man of the match with forward Marcus O’Flanagan.

A sad note was striker O’Flanagan was rushed to hospital late in he game with a broken wrist and faces six weeks out.

Scarborough Athletic Under-14s travelled to Elloughton Blackburn in their latest Hull Boys Sunday League fixture.

Boro struggled to get any momentum going early on and were made to pay for some slack marking when a through-ball was tucked away by an Elloughton forward.

Again with Boro not getting tight enough to the attackers a long ball was picked up and put away to put Elloughton two up in the first 20 minutes.

Ten minutes later a neat flick-on by Josh Dolan was picked up by Nathan Dolphin who calmly put it through the keeper’s legs to make it 2-1.

Just before the break Elloughton were awarded a penalty. The spot-kick was tucked into the bottom corner just past the outstretched Regan Exley in the Boro goal.

Boro came out fighting in the second half, with the midfield closing everything down.

Dolan soon closed the gap when the ball fell to him on the edge of the area to dink a perfectly-timed lob over the stranded keeper.

This put Boro on the front foot and Dolan soon netted his second with a great strike from 20 yards to make it 3-3.

Dolan then grabbed a deserved hat-trick with a well-taken goal to give Boro the lead for the first time.

Two minutes from time, a good run and low cross from Dolphin was neatly side-footed in by Luca Mastrolonardo to hand Boro a hard-fought 5-3 victory.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s made it 12 wins from 12 games with a 4-0 victory on the road at Springhead Spartans.

The sides went in 0-0 at half-time as some resolute defending, good goalkeeping and a missed penalty from the visitors ensured it was level at the break.

With Scarborough having so many chances, it was only a matter of time until the first goal came.

It didn’t take long after the interval for Reuben Hartley to net his 14th of the season, smashing in to the top corner to give his side the lead.

The goals then started to flow a little more freely.

Charlie Silk added the second from close range, Bailey Bennett lopped a strike into the far corner and Lucas Hastie finished off the scoring with his fifth goal in four games.

Scarborough were thankful to Kyle Cass in goal who made a couple of good saves, and Toby Jones who cleared one off the line to ensure the visitors kept a clean sheet.

Scarborough Athletic AFC Under-14s sealed a 2-0 win against Westella & Willbery.

Boro started the game quickly and in the first few minutes created a good chance with a fine cross from the left and the finish just going over the bar.

Athletic continued to play well and created more chances on the Westella goal.

As the half continued a Scarborough shot was followed in by Finn Bricusse, his effort came off the underside the bar and was knocked over the line by Aidan Williams to open the scoring and hand Boro a 1-0 lead.

More half-chances came and went without Scarborough adding to the score.

In the second half Scarborough kept trying to play football on a tricky pitch.

After more pressure Owen Lambert broke into the area and his finish hit the post, the rebound coming back to him and this time he finished nicely past the Westella keeper.

At 2-0 down Westella pushed further forward and kept trying to score.

Scarborough dealt with the pressure and some robust challenges and managed to see the game out with a 2-0 win.

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s went a goal up but were well beaten in the end by AFC Kingston Jaguars.

Boro played some superb football in the opening stages and deservedly took the lead when Jake Baldwin rounded the keeper and slid the ball home from a narrow angle.

But the Jaguars turned the game on its head just before half-time, scoring twice in quick succession with a composed finish and then a long-distance strike that found the bottom corner.

There was no way back for Boro in the second half despite plenty of pressure, Kingston ran out comfortable winners in a 7-1 victory.