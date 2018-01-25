BORO JUNIORS: Under-16s edged out by Tigers

Scarborough Athletic Under-16s went down 3-2 at Hull Kingston Tigers.

Tigers went ahead on four minutes with a header from a corner.

Jake Baldwin then struck a post for Boro before George Walmsley capitalised on a defensive mix-up to equalise.

Walmsley went close again after good build up play from George Bramham and Jaydan Hindle.

The home team went back in front early in the second half but once again Boro equalised when Hindle set up Kane Randerson-Wray.

Tigers got the winner midway through the second half to clinch the points.

Scarborough Athletic Under-12s put in a solid all-round performance to beat Westella & Willerby 6-0 at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

In chilly conditions, the hosts made a bright start, knocking the ball around confidently.

It didn’t take long for Bailey Bennett to open the scoring, latching on to a Toby Jones through-ball before smashing home from a tight angle.

Bennett then added a second from close range to make it 2-0 and Kobi Wilson’s 14th goal of the season sent Boro in 3-0 up at half-time.

After the break Scarborough continued to dominate the ball, moving it neatly from back to front.

It was a Harley Adams free-kick that added the fourth, the wing-back’s set-piece looping over the keeper and into the far corner.

Reuben Hartley’s fine strike from the edge of the area was parried by the Westella keeper and Hartley followed up to tuck away the rebound.

Despite the success Boro were enjoying on the ball, Westella did create a number of opportunities, however they couldn’t find a way past Mikey Linton in the home goal, who had a fantastic game to keep a clean-sheet.

Jones turned from supplier to finisher in the second half as he scored his 18th of the season and wrapped up a 6-0 victory for Scarborough, who keep their 100% record in the league.

This weekend’s Boro Juniors fixtures:

Under-10s: Friendly.

Under-11s: Bridlington Rangers Pumas v Scarborough Athletic.

Under-12s: North Ferriby United Greens v Scarborough Athletic.

Under-13s: Hull United Reds v Scarborough Athletic (Plate semi-final).

Under-14s: Hessle Sporting Cobras v Scarborough Athletic (Plate semi-final).

Under-15s: Scarborough Athletic v South Park Rangers (County Cup quarter-final, 12 noon kick-off).

Under-16s: Victoria Dock Rangers Lightning v Scarborough Athletic.

Under-17s: Scarborough Athletic v Westella & Willerby (2.30pm kick-off).