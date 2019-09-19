BORO LADIES: Under-18s claim win at Queensbury Celtic

Scarborough Ladies Under-18s kicked off their campaign at Queensbury Celtic, and their 180-mile round trip was rewarded with all three points following a 6-3 win.

The hosts briefly took the lead, before Eden Sellers swept an Ella Davis corner in at the far post and captain Anna O’Connor curled the goal of the game into the top corner from 20 yards.

Celtic equalised but O’Connor’s pass sent Emma Willis clear to restore the visitors’ lead going into the break.

A half-time keeper switch saw first-half custodian Erin Nicholson pushed up front and she helped herself to two goals in a bustling performance, but not before midfielder Lauren Corner had latched onto a superb through-ball from Poppy Simpson to smash home from 12 yards.

Scarborough Ladies Under-16s earned a superb 3-1 win at a strong Brayton Belles on a very warm day in Selby.

The first half finished 0-0 with some good attacking football with Ellie Pateman and Lara Peasegood-Capilla causing havoc in the box and Jolie Matthews, Charlie Jowitt and Amy Marras solid at the back.

After the interval, Brayton went 1-0 up on the break but the visitors dug in, and drew level after a corner from Beth Barnes was finished nicely by Marras.

Then a ball from Phoebe Wareing put Pateman in to make it 2-1.

After a lot of good football from the back, Barnes got the ball to Pateman and she battled her way through to score her second and seal the win.

Girl of the game went to Anna Bowman, who worked hard all game up and down the pitch.

The Under-16s’ next game is at home to Poppleton on Saturday, 10.30am kick-off at Sherburn.

Scarborough Ladies Under-13s maintained their winning start with a 2-1 success at rivals Bishopthorpe.

Both teams started nervously, but near the end of the first half Kelsie McGough put Scarborough ahead.

Bishopthorpe came out of the blocks in the second half and got their deserved goal, but Scarborough came straight back with Alannah Inglis netting a great goal from a tight angle.

This gave Scarborough the edge and the away side managed to hold on with Lucy Webster pulling off a wonder save at the death to seal the win.

This was a great team performance again from Scarborough.

Sophie Smith was outstanding in defence but it was decided everyone got the parents’ girl of the game with Phoebe Philps getting the manager’s award.

Scarborough Ladies Under-14s earned a 2-0 home win against Bishopthorpe.

In a great game played in blustery conditions, both teams showed great spirit with an excellent attitude.

The teams went in 0-0 at half-time with the hosts playing some neat combinations playing into a strong wind.

Lucy Tighe scored both goals for Scarborough after the interval, with both assisted by Maisie Husler.

Player of the match for the home side was Libby Wright, who played some of the game in goal and then continually caused the Bishopthorpe team difficulties with her driving runs.

The Under-14s head to Wigginton this Saturday, 10.30am kick-off.

Scarborough Ladies Under-10s continued their good form from their successful tournament win with a home win against Fulford.

The hosts started strongly with a great goal from Lillie Mae Bayes, who is continuing to shine as a striker, and she quickly made it 2-0.

In the second half Fulford scored a well-worked goal, putting pressure back on the Reds.

Then sub Bryony Jones had some great chances, hitting the woodwork and also having one cleared from the line, but she kept going and it paid off as she got her goal and was named player of game in her best match for Scarborough.

Next up for the Under-10s is a home fixture against Poppleton on Saturday September 28.