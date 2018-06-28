Boro raring to tackle pre-season training

Scarborough Athletic are raring to go ahead of a fresh challenge next season.

Boro start their pre-season work on Saturday, before they partake in a glut of friendlies to get them ready for life in the Evo-Stik Premier.

Steve Kittrick and Mark Hume’s men will be hoping to hit the ground running after landing second place and promotion from the Evo-Stik North last time out.

Hume said: “There will be fun and there will be banter, but this is all about the hard work to get us ready for the season.

“Obviously a lot of it will be about fitness and getting them ready, but the lads are always lean and ready to go, so that shouldn’t be too much of a problem.

“Back in my day as a youngster we turned up looking to shed some pounds by smashing out the miles in bin-liners, I don’t think there’ll be too much of that.”

Having added eight players for the new campaign, Hume is happy that much of the work is done, but he believes that some other irons could emerge from the fire.

“You have to see how pre-season goes because the odd player always becomes available and one or two may not fancy not being given the chance with us.

“The promotion is gone now though, it all comes down to who works the hardest and does the best.

“If a new signing or a regular from last season find themselves on the bench for the first few months, then that is the way it will have to be.”