BORO'S BEST - Last chance to vote in our Scarborough FC polls

It's the last chance to have your say in our polls to see who Scarborough FC's best manager, goalkeeper, defender, midfielder, striker and foreign players were.
Click on the links below to vote in our polls.
MANAGER / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/boro-s-best-who-was-scarborough-s-greatest-manager-1-9581286
GOALKEEPER / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/who-was-scarborough-fc-s-best-goalkeeper-vote-now-1-9647543
DEFENDER / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/boro-s-best-who-was-scarborough-fc-s-greatest-defender-1-9594223
MIDFIELDER / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/harry-a-dunn-mitch-cook-gareth-williams-who-was-scarborough-fc-s-best-midfielder-1-9607971
STRIKER / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/darren-foreman-tommy-mooney-steve-brodie-who-was-scarborough-fc-s-best-ever-striker-vote-now-1-9621829
FOREIGNER / https://www.thescarboroughnews.co.uk/sport/football/who-was-scarborough-s-greatest-foreign-player-vote-now-1-9635464
*** Voting closes Friday March 29 at 1pm ***