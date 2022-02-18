Scarborough Athletic set for FC United of Manchester crunch clash as NPL Premier play-off battle hots up
In-form Scarborough Athletic will face on of their closest rivals for a NPL Premier Division play-off berth when they host FC United of Manchester tomorrow.
Jono Greening's side have gone nine NPL games without defeat, and have only lost once in their last 13 league matches, and that was a narrow 1-0 loss at title-chasers South Shields on New Year's Day.
This excellent run, under the stewardship of former Manchester United, Middlesbrough, Nottingham Forest and West Brom midfielder Greening has seen them rise to fourth in the league standings, in the third of the four play-off spots, with fellow fans-run club FC United of Manchester currently lying sixth, six points behind the Seadogs.
Boro look set to have a full squad except the injured Brad Plant for Saturday's clash, with a derby showdown against Whitby Town in the North Riding FA Senior Cup quarter-finals following on Tuesday night, 7.45pm kick-off.
The Seadogs will be eager to avenge their 6-0 loss at FC United back in September.
A win this Saturday would be another huge step towards securing a play-off spot, and would cause the top three, Matlock Town, Shields and Buxton, to look anxiously over their shoulders at Greening's side.
After Saturday's game, Boro face a trip to 16th-placed Mickleover then have a Saturday off before playing host to Stafford Rangers, currently in ninth spot, on Saturday March 12.
The Seadogs hit the road a week later to tackle Atherton, who are 14th at the moment, then on Saturday March 26 high-flying Matlock visit the Flamingo Land Stadium.
Away games at relegation-battlers Nantwich and Ashton follow on April 2 and 9 respectively, and on Easter weekend Boro entertain Gainsborough on April 16 and then face a tough clash at Morpeth on Easter Monday, April 18.
The final game of the regular NPL Premier season sees Radcliffe heading to Boro, but the hosts will be hoping that their campaign
Remaining Boro NPL Premier Division matches (home matches in bold), all 3pm kick-offs
Saturday 19 Feb H FC United of Manchester
Sat 26 Feb A Mickleover
Sat 12 Mar H Stafford Rangers
Sat 19 Mar A Atherton Collieries
Sat 26 Mar H Matlock Town
Sat 2 Apr A Nantwich Town
Sat 9 Apr A Ashton United
Sat 16 Apr H Gainsborough Trinity
Mon 18 Apr A Morpeth Town
Sat 23 Apr H Radcliffe.