Boro set to tackle in-form Warrington

Scarborough Athletic will welcome one of the league's in-form teams when Warrington visit the Flamingo Land Stadium club tomorrow.

Boro boss Steve Kittrick is expecting a tough clash tomorrow against one of the form sides in the Evo-Stik Premier Division, Warrington having won seven and drawn one in their last eight league matches, the draw coming in their last game, staging a late fightback to make it 3-3 at second-placed Farsley.

The manager said: "They are playing well and having watched Warrington we realise that they are a very good side, who like to play good football like us, so it should be a good match for the fans tomorrow."

Last weekend's 5-3 home win against Hednesford Town saw Boro stay in fifth, which is the fourth and final play-off place, four points ahead of sixth-placed Gainsborough Trinity, who have a game in hand on Kittrick's team.

Tomorrow's opponents Warrington are currently third in the table, six points ahead of Boro and with two games in hand, so a win is a must to keep pressure on the top four sides, leaders Nantwich, Farsley, Warrington and South Shields.

Kittrick added: "The only lads missing for tomorrow are Luke Dean, who is still injured, and Bailey Gooda and Jamie Forrester, who are serving suspensions.

"Otherwise we have a full squad to choose from, with new signing Flynn McNaughton also included."

Tomorrow's game kicks off at 3pm with admission £10 for adults and £5 for concessions, while Under-11s are admitted free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult.