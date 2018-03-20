Boro snap up former Wales U21 international midfielder Dawson

Scarborough Athletic have signed former Welsh Under-21 international Chris Dawson ahead of tonight's trip to Mossley.

Dawson, 23, is an attacking midfielder, who started his career at Leeds United and went on to play four games for the Championship club.

Following his release from Leeds, Dawson joined Rotherham and then went out on loan to Norwegian outfit Viking FK.

Dawson goes straight into the Boro squad for tonight's outing.

Boss Steve Kittrick said: "Chris is obviously a very good player and we look forward to having him at the club."